Tulsa and OSU face off as both teams seek improvement

STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) — Oklahoma State hosts Tulsa on Saturday in a matchup of teams that competed below expectations in their season openers last week.

Oklahoma State nearly squandered a game in which it was a 38-point favorite, needing some late defensive heroics to escape with a 23-16 victory over Missouri State.

Cowboys coach Mike Gundy focused on the positive, praising his defense that forced Missouri State into turning the ball over on downs twice in the final two minutes, including once from the Oklahoma State 20-yard-line.

“The defense obviously did a great job,” Gundy said. “We put them in terrible situations multiple times, and they continued to make play after play. They faced 83 plays, which is a lot, so they really stood tall.”

Tulsa had enough experience back from last year’s 6-2 squad to enter the season with high expectations, but suffered a 19-17 loss to UC Davis last week. The Golden Hurricane had the advantage in offensive yards, 448-399, but were hindered by three turnovers, including a fumble on the UC Davis 1-yard-line that bounced through the end zone for a touchback in the final minutes.

“We’re a different team," Tulsa coach Philip Montgomery said. "This is a new year. We have got to find our identity and who we’re going to be this year. We can’t live off of what happened last year. … That being said, one game doesn’t make our season. We just know we got a lot of work to do.”