Tulsa outlasts Missouri S&T in exhibition game

Tyshawn Archie showed some buzzer beating magic that could be a preview of things to come for TU basketball.

Although only an exhibition game, Archie’s 30-foot three-pointer at the end of regulation sent the game into overtime, and catapulted TU to a 75-70 victory over Missouri S&T on Tuesday night in front of an announced crowd of 2,715 at the Reynolds Center.

The situation looked really depressing, as Tulsa was on the verge of losing to a Division II team that finished 15-12 last season.

Down 65-62 with the Miners inbounding the ball on their own end with 2.9 seconds remaining, a downcourt pass was intercepted by Archie just outside of his own three-point line.

Archie promptly pushed forward before launching his running three-pointer that banked in at the buzzer, sending the TU crowd into delirium. And it showcased what a dynamic player Tulsa's little point guard can be.

“I told our guys, no matter who we’re playing, we are put in that situation, down three, it’s their shot, it’s their ball, we’ve got to press, and we bury a shot,” said third-year Tulsa coach Eric Konkol. “And that says a lot. It isn’t just cash it in.

“We’re going to use this to improve, because obviously, we’ve got a lot of work to do.”

Dwon Odom delivered the knockout punch in overtime, with a running 8-foot bank shot while being fouled with the game tied at 70-70 with 44.9 seconds left. The ensuing free throw put Tulsa up 73-70, and after the Miners attempts at three-pointers failed, Keaston Willis made two free throws with 3.4 seconds remaining to put the game away.

It wasn’t supposed to be this difficult. Heroics weren’t supposed to be needed.

It’s obvious that when Tulsa led 36-19 late in the first half, the Golden Hurricane let up. They were playing a D-II team, and leading comfortably. Perhaps Tulsa could just mail in the rest of the game.

But Missouri S&T, formerly known as Missouri-Rolla, had different ideas. It overcame a 62-57 deficit with just over a minute remaining. And when Tulsa couldn’t come up with rebounds down the stretch, the Miners took advantage, and Ryan Sroka eventually drained a three-pointer with 10.2 seconds remaining to go up by three.

An ensuing open three-pointer by Willis was way too long, and it looked like a loss when the ball went out of bounds with 2.9 seconds remaining.

Tulsa started and played a lot with a 4-guard lineup, although the 6-7 Isaiah Barnes could certainly be called a forward, or at least a wing player. A very slimmed down Matthew Reed started as the only forward/post player. Reed finished with 8 points and hit a big three-pointer in overtime.

“The rebounding is concerning,” Konkol said. “We’re small right now. We’ve got to be better. We’ve got to rebound the basketball better.”