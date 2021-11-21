 InsideTulsaSports - Tulsa outlasts Rhode Island, 77-71, in Sunshine Slam
{{ timeAgo('2021-11-21 09:17:22 -0600') }} basketball Edit

Tulsa outlasts Rhode Island, 77-71, in Sunshine Slam

Sam Griffin led Tulsa with 21 points against Rhode Island.
Matthew Christian
ITS Staff Writer

Sam Griffin put up 21 points for Tulsa as the Golden Hurricane beat Rhode Island 77-71 on Saturday night at the Sunshine Slam in Daytona Beach.

Jeriah Horne chipped in 17 points for Tulsa (3-1), while Tim Dalger added 12 points and 8 rebounds.

In a back and forth game, the Hurricane was down 36-35 at halftime behind 16 points in the opening half from Griffin.

Rhode Island built a 57-50 advantage with 12:27 to play, but TU fought back to within a point with just over nine minutes left. Tulsa continued to push forward as Darien Jackson caught fire with 7 points to give the Hurricane a 73-65 lead with under four minutes remaining, and TU held on for the victory.

Makhel Mitchell had 20 points for the Rams (3-1). Jeremy Sheppard added 18 points.

TU out-rebounded Rhode Island, 28-27, and shot 49 percent from the field, including 37 percent from beyond the arc.

Tulsa will next face Utah in the tournament final at 6:30 p.m. (CT) on Sunday.

