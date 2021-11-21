Tulsa outlasts Rhode Island, 77-71, in Sunshine Slam

Sam Griffin put up 21 points for Tulsa as the Golden Hurricane beat Rhode Island 77-71 on Saturday night at the Sunshine Slam in Daytona Beach.

Jeriah Horne chipped in 17 points for Tulsa (3-1), while Tim Dalger added 12 points and 8 rebounds.

In a back and forth game, the Hurricane was down 36-35 at halftime behind 16 points in the opening half from Griffin.

Rhode Island built a 57-50 advantage with 12:27 to play, but TU fought back to within a point with just over nine minutes left. Tulsa continued to push forward as Darien Jackson caught fire with 7 points to give the Hurricane a 73-65 lead with under four minutes remaining, and TU held on for the victory.

Makhel Mitchell had 20 points for the Rams (3-1). Jeremy Sheppard added 18 points.

TU out-rebounded Rhode Island, 28-27, and shot 49 percent from the field, including 37 percent from beyond the arc.

Tulsa will next face Utah in the tournament final at 6:30 p.m. (CT) on Sunday.