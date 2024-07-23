Tulsa picked 12th in preseason AAC media poll
The Memphis Tigers, who registered their third 10-win season since 2017 last season, is the favorite to claim the 2024 American Athletic Conference football title in the league’s preseason media po...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news