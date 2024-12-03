Tulsa prepares for signing day, as coaching search continues

Inside Tulsa Sports breaks down the upcoming early signing period, including who is expected to sign with Tulsa, other prospects to keep an eye on, and the latest developments affecting the Hurricane's commitment list.

In covering Tulsa football for the past 23 years, I can’t remember a time the Golden Hurricane did not have a head coach in place on National Signing Day. There have been six football coaching changes at TU during that time, and a new coach was always hired with time to secure recruits for signing day.

Granted, signing day used to happen once a year, on the first Wednesday in February. But still, the early December signing period has become the time when most high school football prospects sign with colleges, and without a head coach, the next few days will be very interesting for Tulsa.

Since 2017, the early signing period was toward the end of December, but this year, it was moved up to December 4 and runs through December 6. The period for mid-year junior college transfers runs from December 4 through January 15, 2025, and the transfer portal officially opens from December 9 through December 28.

Another change this year is that athletes no longer sign Letters of Intent. They instead sign financial aid agreements that are intended to form a contract related to an impending revenue-sharing model across college athletics. Just as it was with the National Letter of Intent, once the written offer of athletics aid is signed, other programs will not be allowed to communicate with them.

Since TU fired Kevin Wilson, the Hurricane’s football commitment list has changed quite drastically and continues to do so. Some current commits remain unsure, while there is still an uncommitted prospect or two that will decide on signing day.

We break it all down below.