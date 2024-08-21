Three very capable quarterbacks, all with experience, with no clear frontrunner makes for an interesting quarterback situation for TU.

With Kirk Francis and Cardell Williams returning, and Cooper Legas coming in from the portal, it could be any of those three who stand out and take over at QB for Tulsa football in 2024.

Even though Francis did well at the end of the season, he knows there are many things that could happen. He is prepared.

Francis (6-1, 188) defied all odds last season to come in as a walk-on from Tulsa Metro Christian to become the starter at the end of his true freshman season. And even though he played well, he only played in the last four games, starting the last two, and he got to keep his redshirt season and still remains a freshman.

After that, Francis won't be phased by much. He's prepared for different scenarios.

"It's the same mentality as last year coming in as a walk-on. Essentially, nothing is promised," Francis said. "Coach Wilson has said that at every position, really. We're coming off a 4-8 season. No spot is promised. You have to keep working. Act like you're that walk-on coming in on the first day. You have to act like no job is yours.

"You just have to keep competing, and as we've seen, things can change throughout the course of the season. So, you have to keep your head down all season and really have to keep working."

Francis finished the season second in passing yards with 967 and in TD passes with 6. He averaged 241.8 yards passing per game and threw 3 interceptions. He completed long and short passes, averaging 14.2 yards per completion and 8 yards per pass attempt, with a 56.2 completion percentage. He rushed for 3 yards after sacks were included in the stats.

Importantly, Francis won his last game with a comeback victory at East Carolina, completing 23 of 37 passes for 297 yards and 2 touchdowns. His 345 yards passing at Tulane were the second most yards for a freshman in TU history, behind T.J. Rubley's 386 yards at OSU in 1987.

Williams (6-2, 191, Soph., Houston, Tx.) started off last season on fire, completing his first 13 passes after coming off the bench in the season opener against Arkansas-Pine Bluff for an injured Braylon Braxton, who was struggling mightily before getting injured. Williams finished the game an incredible 13 of 14 for 233 yards and a 3 scores for a ridiculously high 303.4 QB rating in Tulsa's 42-7 victory.

But in the next game, Williams injured his thumb on his right hand (throwing hand) early at Washington. He came back the next week against OU at was he says was about 50 percent, but he played well off the bench.

"I had a real bad jam on my thumb on my throwing hand in the Washington game. It was still healing, but it was good enough for me to play with," Williams said.

Healthy after the OU game for several games afterward, his performance was then inconsistent, with some highs and lows.

Williams registered 3 wins in Tulsa's 4-8 season before injuring his right shoulder in game 9, and he missed the rest of the season.

With his shoulder not improving after the season, his grade-two AC joint injury was operated on, and Williams now feels back to 100 percent. He is looking forward to improving on last year.

"I'm not that satisfied with how I played last year. I feel like I have a lot of improvement to do," Williams said. "I need to take care of the ball. That's where I need the most improvement. Not get as many turnovers."