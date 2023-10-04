The Tulsa men’s basketball team will play nine of its 12 non-league games in the 2023-24 season at the Donald W. Reynolds Center. Of the three away games, only one is outside of the state of Oklahoma.

“We’re excited about the balance of our non-conference schedule,” said Tulsa head coach Eric Konkol. “We were looking to start our season with some home games, and we’re thrilled to open with four in front of our fans. Then we’ll have some regional rivalry type games, opponents that our fans will recognize in Missouri State and Little Rock. Of course, we’ll have the game for the Mayor’s Cup locally, then we have the series with Oklahoma State at the Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, which is exciting.

"We’re looking forward to playing games against teams coming off good seasons, teams with a lot of history and teams in our region.”

Tulsa opens the season with four straight home games: Central Arkansas (Nov. 6), Incarnate Word (Nov. 11), Jackson State (Nov. 16) and South Carolina State (Nov. 20). The Hurricane has never lost to any of those four teams.

Tulsa will open AAC play at home against Memphis on January 4.