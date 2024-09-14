Tulsa falls to OSU, 45-10

After a slow start, Tulsa used a plethora of big plays in all three phases of the game to blow out Northwestern State.
News and notes surrounding Tulsa's season opener at home against Northwestern State.
Tulsa hosts Northwestern State at 7 pm on Thursday night in the season opener for the Hurricane.
For every setback, Tulsa running back Anthony Watkins is a prime example of how to bounce back stronger.
Kevin Wilson said Kirk Francis will lead Tulsa on its first offensive possession, but two other QBs will get their shot.
