Tulsa suffers narrow loss to Tulane, 79-77

In a battle of former Michigan Wolverines, it was Isaiah Barnes' former teammate who got the last laugh.

Gregg Glenn scored the game-winning, point-blank bank-shot with 1.8 seconds remaining as Tulsa fell to Tulane 79-77 on Saturday afternoon at the Reynolds Center.

Barnes had hit a clutch 3-pointer with 12.8 seconds remaining to tie Tulane 77-77 before Tulane’s game-winner.

“Heartbreaking for us," said Tulsa coach Eric Konkol. “I thought we did a lot of things well here, tonight, but we just couldn’t get enough stops.”

Glenn, who scored a game-high 22 points, got two more than Barnes’ 20 points. Both 6-7, Barnes and Glenn were Wolverines during the 2022-2023 season. Barnes called Glenn “my brother.”

Tulsa (11-18, 5-11 AAC) played a terrific first half, leading 43-31 with around 3 minutes left before settling for a 43-36 halftime lead. However, the lead was gone about 5 minutes into the second half, and Tulane led by as many as 7 points, the last time with just under 6 minutes left in the game.

Tulane (17-12, 11-5) saw its lead slowly whittled down from there, and Tulsa finally tied the game when Braeden Carrington made a brilliant pass, driving the baseline before finding the wide-open Barnes out top.

After a Tulsa timeout, Tulane’s star guard Rowan Brumbaugh (15.9 ppg), who finished with 11 points (3 of 13 from the field), drove the length of the court, drawing a double team. Jared Garcia helped Carrington out to stop Brumbaugh, but that left Glenn open for the game-winner.

Dwon Odom (12 points) did manage to launch a contested 3-pointer from about 65 feet for a potential miracle shot at the buzzer, but it hit the backboard, wide right.

“We had a hard time stopping them in the second half. They really attacked us in the paint,” Konkol said. “Gregg Glenn, he really hurt us on the interior.”

Glenn was 7 of 11 from the field, and an uncharacteristic 8 of 10 from the free throw line (66 percent for the season). He averages 10 points per game.

Barnes was hot, especially in a first half where he had 13 points. Averaging 9.4 points per game, Barnes was 8 of 14 from the floor, including 4 of 7 on three-pointers. Keaston Willis was also 4 of 7 on three-pointers, finishing with 13 points. Carrington added 11 points (4 of 8).

In the end, Tulsa couldn’t stop Tulane in the second half, especially in the paint. Too many times, when the Golden Hurricane needed a stop, it couldn’t deliver.

It’s a tough pill to swallow for Tulsa when it shoots 50 percent from the field and still loses. The Green Wave shot 48.3 percent from the field, and, incredibly important, made 16 of 18 free throws.

For Barnes, who has played some really good games in the past month since coming back from a wrist injury, there is no throwing in the towel for this team.

“Moving forward you can’t be frustrated,” Barnes said. “We’re still figuring out a way to pull away in these games, but by no means are we frustrated.”

Tulsa’s next game is its last home game of the season, as it hosts Temple (15-14, 7-9) Tuesday night. Tulsa handed Temple its first home loss of the season on Feb. 12.