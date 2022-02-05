Tulsa remains winless on the road after 67-58 loss at Temple

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Nick Jourdain recorded 15 points and 12 rebounds and Zach Hicks had 13 points and Temple beat Tulsa 67-58 on Saturday.

Jeremiah Williams added 13 points and Damian Dunn 11 for Temple (13-7, 6-3 American Athletic Conference).

Rey Idowu scored a career-high 21 points for the Golden Hurricane (7-14, 1-9). Sam Griffin added 11 points. Jeriah Horne had 10 points and seven rebounds.

Temple also beat Tulsa 69-64 on Jan. 12.

Tulsa is 0-7 on the road and 1-9 in conference games.