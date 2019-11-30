GREENEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Zach Smith threw a career-high five touchdown passes, Shamari Brooks ran for a career-high 202 yards and Tulsa beat East Carolina 49-24 on Saturday.

Brooks, a junior, finished the season with 1,086 yards rushing.

The Pirates led for 36 seconds when Jake Verity kicked a 51-yard field goal with 1:42 left in the first quarter. With 66 seconds left in the first, Smith threw a 66-yard touchdown pass to Sam Crawford Jr. Smith followed with two more TD passes, one to Keylon Stokes for 29 yards and the other to Keenen Johnson for 4 yards and the Golden Hurricane (4-8, 2-6 American Athletic Conference) led 21-3 at intermission. T.K. Wilkerson’s 10-yard scoring run 3½ minutes into the third made it 28-3.

Holton Ahlers led East Carolina (4-8, 2-6) with 308 yards passing and three touchdowns. C.J. Johnson had 141 yards on six receptions and a touchdown and Blake Proehl caught a pair of touchdowns.

Smith completed 21-of-30 passes for 331 yards and five scores for the Hurricane, as seven different players hit the end zone. TU posted 669 total yards, which is its highest total in an American Athletic Conference game.