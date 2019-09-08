SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Shamari Brooks ran for 140 yards and a touchdown to help Tulsa roll to a 34-16 victory over San Jose State on Saturday night.

It was the ninth 100-yard career game for Brooks. T.K. Wilkerson added 92 yards rushing on 15 carries that included two runs into the end zone for Tulsa (1-1). Zach Smith was 21-of-28 passing for 283 yards that included an 8-yard touchdown pass to Denzel Carter. Sam Crawford Jr. had nine catches for a career-best 137 yards.

Josh Love threw a 23-yard touchdown pass to Jermaine Braddock to pull San Jose State (1-1) to 14-10 midway through the second quarter. Jacob Rainey kicked two field goals for the Golden Hurricane before Wilkerson’s two TD runs stretched the Tulsa lead to 34-10 with 10:12 remaining.

Love was 16 of 30 for 189 yards passing. Nick Nash ran for a 20-yard touchdown late in the game for the Spartans.

GAME NOTES

• Tulsa scored on its first possession with a 14-play, 75-yard drive.

• Tulsa had possession for 11:11 of the first quarter – running 24 plays, including 22 plays on the ground.

• Tulsa scored on its first two possessions of the game, taking 11:18 of the clock in the two scoring drives.

• For the 3rd time in the first 6 quarters of the season, the Tulsa defense had a 4th down stop within its own 30-yard line. SJS was 4th-and-1 from the Tulsa 27, when the ball carrier was dropped for a 2-yard loss.

• Tulsa’s 500+ yards marked the first 500+ total offensive game for Tulsa since gaining 638 yards against UConn last year on Nov. 3, 2018.

• It marked the 20th time in 52 games under Philip Montgomery that Tulsa gained over 500 yards of total offense.

• The last time Tulsa had a 100-yard receiver (Sam Crawford, Jr.) and a 100-yard rusher (Shamari Brooks came on Oct. 27, 2017 against SMU.