News More News
{{ timeAgo('2019-09-08 09:05:24 -0500') }} football Edit

Tulsa runs away from San Jose State, 34-16

Shamari Brooks rushed for 140 yards and one TD for Tulsa.
Shamari Brooks rushed for 140 yards and one TD for Tulsa. (Getty Images)
AP
Associated Press

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Shamari Brooks ran for 140 yards and a touchdown to help Tulsa roll to a 34-16 victory over San Jose State on Saturday night.

It was the ninth 100-yard career game for Brooks. T.K. Wilkerson added 92 yards rushing on 15 carries that included two runs into the end zone for Tulsa (1-1). Zach Smith was 21-of-28 passing for 283 yards that included an 8-yard touchdown pass to Denzel Carter. Sam Crawford Jr. had nine catches for a career-best 137 yards.

Josh Love threw a 23-yard touchdown pass to Jermaine Braddock to pull San Jose State (1-1) to 14-10 midway through the second quarter. Jacob Rainey kicked two field goals for the Golden Hurricane before Wilkerson’s two TD runs stretched the Tulsa lead to 34-10 with 10:12 remaining.

Love was 16 of 30 for 189 yards passing. Nick Nash ran for a 20-yard touchdown late in the game for the Spartans.

GAME NOTES

• Tulsa scored on its first possession with a 14-play, 75-yard drive.

• Tulsa had possession for 11:11 of the first quarter – running 24 plays, including 22 plays on the ground.

• Tulsa scored on its first two possessions of the game, taking 11:18 of the clock in the two scoring drives.

• For the 3rd time in the first 6 quarters of the season, the Tulsa defense had a 4th down stop within its own 30-yard line. SJS was 4th-and-1 from the Tulsa 27, when the ball carrier was dropped for a 2-yard loss.

• Tulsa’s 500+ yards marked the first 500+ total offensive game for Tulsa since gaining 638 yards against UConn last year on Nov. 3, 2018.

• It marked the 20th time in 52 games under Philip Montgomery that Tulsa gained over 500 yards of total offense.

• The last time Tulsa had a 100-yard receiver (Sam Crawford, Jr.) and a 100-yard rusher (Shamari Brooks came on Oct. 27, 2017 against SMU.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}