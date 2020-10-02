InsideTulsaSports - Tulsa's defense looks to thwart another potent offense

Tulsa's defense looks to thwart another potent offense
If all eyes weren’t on Zaven Collins when Tulsa was on defense, they certainly are now.
Collins’ three-sack performance at Oklahoma State was eye-opening to say the least. It was good enough for him to win the Bednarik Award as the nation’s top defensive player of the week.
With his 6-foot-4, 260-pound lean but strong frame paired with his speed, Collins has to be prominent on every NFL team’s radar.
For TU (0-1) and Collins, the biggest test this week is to see if the Golden Hurricane can slow down the potent No. 11 UCF Knights on Saturday night at 6:30 p.m. in Orlando.
The intriguing part of the equation is that UCF (2-0), which has had an incredible run the last few years, lost 34-31 at Tulsa in 2019. Equally interesting is that star Central Florida quarterback Dillon Gabriel was sacked a whopping six times against TU, which was almost half of the 14 sacks TU generated all season.
It is simple to say that if Tulsa wants to have a chance as an 18 to 21-point underdog versus UCF, it must pressure and harass Gabriel all game long.
“We have to take away option one, make him go through his progressions, and give us an opportunity to get pressure,” said TU coach Philip Montgomery. “That’s going to put a lot of pressure on our secondary, but obviously I think we have some guys back there with some experience that have been in big games that can handle that.
“We’re going to have to create some ways in order to continue to do that against Gabriel.”
That means pressing UCF’s receivers so they don’t get open quickly. The same thing that TU did so effectively for much of the game against OSU in game one, especially against the dangerous Tylan Wallace.
Tall, physical cornerbacks Allie Green (6-3, 206) and Akayleb Evans (6-2, 188) did a terrific job for most of the game against Oklahoma State. Green even got an interception against Wallace where Green manhandled Wallace on the play.
With OSU’s receivers covered, Collins had time to get into their backfield and do damage. Collins attributed a lot of that to his three-man front doing their job with pressure and handling double teams.
Collins, who had one of his two sacks last season against UCF, knows pressuring Gabriel won’t be easy. Gabriel has been sacked only twice in two games this season while averaging an incredible 412.5 yards per game in the Knights’ fast-paced, hurry-up offense. He averaged 281 yards last season.
“If we keep that snap count low, keep the ball in our offense’s hands, we’ll be good,” Collins said. “Don’t let them get momentum in drives, slow them down, make them one-dimensional. That’s pretty much what we need to do.”
The good news is that Gabriel, although not immobile, isn’t a major run threat. He rushed for only 71 yards last season. In last year’s game against Tulsa, Gabriel completed 23 of 38 passes for 290 yards. He was intercepted twice, once by new Dallas Cowboy Reggie Robinson, and once by returning starting nickel safety Cristian Williams.
Receivers Marlon Williams and Jaylon Robinson are a handful. Williams and Robinson average 145 and 127.5 yards per game, respectively. Williams was held to 46 yards on five catches against TU last season, while Robinson redshirted in 2019 after doing little as a freshman.
Tulsa must also stop Central Florida’s run game, which is strong but not overwhelming. Three backs -- Greg McCrae, Otis Anderson and Bentavious Thompson -- are all over 100 yards for the season and combine to average 175 yards per game at 4.86 yards per carry.
“We’ve got to do a great job versus the run to get them out of that sync of just being able to hand the ball off anytime they want to and get five yards,” Montgomery said of UCF’s run attack that rushed for 167 yards and a 3.6 average last season against TU.
Tulsa will have to limit UCF despite losing Trevis Gipson to the Chicago Bears. Two of Gipson’s eight sacks last season were of Gabriel.
