When serious TU fans, during the home finale, are mostly thinking about what recruits are coming in, you know it has been a dreadful season.

But help will be on the way. Tulsa's 68-49 loss to Central Florida displayed hard effort, but a clear talent deficiency in front of a crowd of 4,059 at the Reynolds Center on Sunday afternoon.

Tulsa (5-23, 1-16 AAC) played tough defense, limiting UCF to 7 of 27 (25.9 percent) on three-pointers. But offensively, TU had very little, especially in the first half, trailing 32-14 at halftime.

The most encouraging thing about the home season for Tulsa is that it is over, and it is time for talented newcomers to come in.

First-year Tulsa coach Eric Konkol is extremely excited about Tulsa's early signing class of three that should provide immediate help. And obviously, there will be more signings.

"All three of those guys we are excited about, and they are excited about coming," Konkol said of his early signees.

Last November, TU signed igh schoolers Matt Reed and Jarred Hall, along with junior college forward Carlous Williams. All three will start to address TU's gaping size problem and lack of athleticism.

"Matt Reed has had a really good season in high school in Texas," Konkol said of the 6-foot-8 big man from Lewisville, Texas. "He's a double-double type of guy. Averaging in the 16 to 17 range. He's a guy who is going to provide a lot of size for us. He's got some skills.

"Jarred Hall (6-8, Lebanon, Tenn.) is having a great year. He's in the running for state player of the year in Tennessee. Excited about his versatility. Carlous Williams (6-6, Pearl River CC, Poplarville, Miss.) is in their junior college tournament, and he's had some really nice games, too."