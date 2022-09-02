Tulsa is hoping that having some older, accomplished standouts back – like Keylon Stokes and Zack Long – will be enough to compensate for some major inexperience in other areas.

Like in the offensive line.

Despite having an entirely new offensive line, and despite playing in a high-altitude venue against a usually solid team, Tulsa is favored by around 6 points when it plays at Wyoming on Saturday afternoon at 2:30 in the season opener.

For sixth-year senior Stokes, getting another chance to play this year is ultra-important. The 5-foot-10, 198-pound receiver from Manvel, Texas played in only 4 games in 2021 due to a torn quad in his leg.

Stokes has a good chance to become Tulsa's career leader in receiving yards. He currently has 166 catches for 2,550 yards, as he needs 794 yards to surpass Howard Twilley's record of 3,343 yards that was set as an NCAA record as well 57 years ago in 1965. Stokes' best season was in 2019 with 62 catches for 1,040 yards.

"Setting the record would mean the world to me, just to do what I told my brother I would do," Stokes said setting the record.

Of course, Stokes' brother is TU great Keevan Lucas, who is currently ranked third in yards with 3,250, and second in catches with 240.

For Stokes, returning quarterback Davis Brin (6-2, 208), and the entire TU offense to put up big numbers this season, the revamped offensive line must gel quickly. Especially if Brin is to improve on his solid debut at starter in 2021.

The entire projected starting offensive line has one career start for TU - right guard Jaden Muskrat (6-3, 303) started one game in 2020 at tackle. The only other noteworthy experience for the Golden Hurricane is Will Farniok, who filled in admirably at center for injured Gerard Wheeler in the second half of Tulsa's victory in the Myrtle Beach Bowl.

With Wheeler retired due injury issues, Farniok (6-3, 295), the brother of Dallas Cowboys offensive lineman Matt Farniok, is the anchor of the line. Replacing departed Dallas Cowboys first round draft pick Tyler Smith at left tackle is third-year TU player Dillon Wade (6-4, 302). Replacing Washington Redskins' Chris Paul at right tackle is Miami Hurricanes grad transfer Kai-Leon Herbert.

A former 4-star recruit out of high school, Herbert (6-5, 305) hasn't played a game since 2019, playing 12 career games, mostly on special teams, in five years at Miami. The other starter is 2019 Edison HS grad Chester Baah (6-3, 302), who is taking over at left guard.

As for an experienced blocker, returning tight end starter Ethan Hall (6-3, 240) is a punishing blocker from Bixby who has also done well catching passes in his few chances.

If the game is close, knowing Zack Long (6-2, 177) is back as place kicker is comforting. He made 22 of 23 (95.7 percent) field goals last year. He is 34 of 39 (87.2 percent) for his career.

Not bad for a guy who never played football before walking on in 2019 after a year of being a student at TU. Long had been a good soccer player in high school who had given up pursuing playing soccer in college after too many injuries as a senior in high school, including a dislocated knee cap.

"It's pretty special. I'm proud of how far I've come," Long said.

At running back, Tulsa isn't as experienced as previously thought, as last year's second leading rusher, Anthony Watkins, has mysteriously disappeared from the depth chart, just as last year's starting offensive lineman Bryce Bray has disappeared from Tulsa's depth chart.

Listed as starter at running back is Steven Anderson (6-2, 242), the short-yardage bruiser who rushed for 219 yards (4.9 yards per carry) last year after transferring from Southern Miss. Expected to get most of the carries is Deneric Prince (6-foot, 215), who was third for TU in rushing at 524 yards (5.2 ypc).

JuanCarlos Santana (6-foot, 180) is Tulsa's clutch receiver and fastest player, and is a deep threat (61 catches, 689 yards in 2021) who, along with Stokes, give Tulsa two top caliber receivers. Jenks grad and Kentucky grad transfer Isaiah Epps (6-2, 190) has quite a bit of experience, and has looked good in fall camp.

On defense, defensive end Anthony Goodlow (6-5, 285) is an NFL prospect who is expected to be a potential double-digit leader in sacks after two strong years. He leads Tulsa's three-man defensive line in its 3-3-5 defensive scheme. Joseph Anderson (6-0, 281) and Everitt Rogers (6-2, 305) are experienced players who take over as starters.

But also watch out for Colorado transfer Jayden Simon (6-3, 344) and Holland Hall grad Owen Ostroski (6-2, 256), who both should get significant playing time, and who both have tremendous upside.

At linebacker, Justin Wright (6-2, 244) is a stud. Along with 2021 OU Transfer and Victory Christian grad Jon-Michael Terry (6-3, 247) and Grant Sawyer (6-2, 220), linebacker is a position of strength and ability.

In the secondary, NFL prospect Kendarin Ray's (6-3, 208) return at strong safety after missing the last 7 games to injury will be a big help. L.J. Wallace (6-2, 200, free safety) and Bryson Powers (6-0, 198, nickelback) have ability and experience as well.

At corner, Tyon Davis (6-0, 180) is coming off his first year as a starter after two years of considerable playing time at TU. Davis established himself as an outstanding corner by the end of the season. Opposite of Davis at corner is Tyree Carlisle, who got experience as a back-up last season.

"The first few games I was pressing, but the second half of the season the light bulb turned on for me," Davis said of the transition to starting in 2021.

As for the challenge of playing in Laramie, Wyoming, the biggest may be playing at the elevation of 7,165 above sea level. Altitude games can be tough due to oxygen deprivation and the ball traveling further in the air than normal. By comparison, Denver, the mile-high city, a place which always gives opposing teams trouble in the NFL, is almost 2,000 feet lower in elevation.

Teams like Tulsa without experience of playing in high altitudes have historically had trouble playing high altitude games. And Wyoming is usually decent. Ask Missouri, who lost the season opener there in 2019 when Wyoming went 8-5, including 6-0 at home.

Wyoming is coming off a 7-6 season where it won a bowl game, but only finished 3-3 at home.

The Cowboys, who have Pistol Pete as their mascot, just like the Pokes 75 miles away from Tulsa, are coming off a 38-6 drubbing at mediocre Illinois. The Illini finished 5-7 last season.

For Tulsa's defense, stopping Wyoming's run-oriented offense will be a key to victory. Wyoming was led by Titus Swen's 98 yards on 17 carries against Illinois. He was second for the Cowboys in rushing last season with 785 yards (5.9 ypc).

Quarterback Andrew Peasley (6-2, 200) spent 4 years with not a lot of playing time at Utah State before transferring to Wyoming. A run-first quarterback, Peasley rushed for 76 yards on 8 carries last week, and completed just 5 of 20 passes for a paltry 30 yards.

With Wyoming's defense giving up 260 yards rushing last week against Illinois, that could bode well for the Golden Hurricane's running game. Wyoming gave up 217 yards passing.

Despite the first week's performance, Wyoming is likely a decent team, and should be tough at home. It should be a very challenging game for TU.

Still, expectations are high for the Golden Hurricane starting off the season.

"Our goal is to dominate the season," Stokes said.