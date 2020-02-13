The University of Tulsa football program has announced its schedule for spring football practice, with the Annual Spring Game taking place on Saturday, April 4, at 11:30 am. The Golden Hurricane will hold its first spring practice on Sunday, March 1.

TU will have 15 scheduled spring practice dates taking place during the two weeks before and two weeks after Spring Break. The first seven practices will be held before Spring Break, and TU will then return to the practice field on Tuesday, March 24, for the final two weeks of spring drills.

Tulsa returns 45 lettermen, as well as 29 players that have started at least one game over their careers. TU welcomes back nine starters on offense and four starters on defense from last season's squad.

The Hurricane will also hold its Pro Day on Thursday, March 12.