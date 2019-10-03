News More News
football

Tulsa showing improvement in passing game

Zach Smith has thrown five touchdowns with only one interception in four games this season.
Zach Smith has thrown five touchdowns with only one interception in four games this season. (USATSI)
Matthew Christian
ITS Staff Writer

Tulsa’s passing attack has shown improvement in 2019, led by junior quarterback Zach Smith, who sat out last season after transferring from Baylor. That improvement has been needed, as opposing def...

