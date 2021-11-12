Tulsa signs highly-rated recruits Jefferson and Chukwu

4-star shooting guard DJ Jefferson and 3-star forward Charles Chukwu, both ranked nationally at their respective positions, have signed their letters of intent with the University of Tulsa.

The 6-foot-5 and 190 pound Jefferson committed to TU on August 7, and he is the first 4-star high school recruit to sign with Tulsa in the Rivals era.

"The 6-foot-5 lefty wing out of Minnesota is one of the top bucket-getters in the class that should make an early impact," said Rivals.com Basketball Recruiting Analyst Dan McDonald.

Jefferson, who plays at Minnesota Prep in St. Paul (MN), is currently ranked as the No. 84 overall prospect in the 2022 class and No. 19 nationally at his position. The Richardson, Texas native chose Tulsa over offers from Arizona State, Iowa State, Oregon, Oregon State, Virginia Tech, TCU, Creighton, Georgetown, Memphis, Wichita State and others.

"It started with the approach from (Tulsa) Coach (Frank) Haith," Jefferson told Inside Tulsa Sports. "My family and I all got on a zoom call with the coaching staff, and we talked about development. That's the most important thing in this game of basketball, and I believe that the University of Tulsa is going to help me develop my game to the next level and not only make me a great basketball player but a great person.

"My relationship with the (Tulsa) coaching staff is something that I'll never forget. Those guys have that winning mindset -- they just want to go out and compete. I have that exact mindset. So you put that together, and we’re a force to be reckoned with."

Jefferson said TU assistant coach Shea Seals made a big impact during the recruiting process.

"My main recruiter was coach Shea Seals. We've been keeping in contact on a day-to-day basis. Really solid, respectful guy who wants what’s best for you, and that’s the one thing I like about him -- he wants to see you shine and develop."

Last season, Jefferson averaged 22.2 points, 7.8 rebounds, 5.1 assists and 2 blocks per game.

"My strengths are getting my teammates involved on drive and kicks, playing with my back to the basket, attacking the rim and creating shots for myself," Jefferson described.

6-foot-9 Charles Chukwu chose Tulsa in early September over offers from Georgia Tech, Texas A&M, TCU, Rice, UTEP and others. Listed at 250 pounds, the big man from Katy (TX) Paetow is currently ranked No. 29 nationally at his position.

As a junior last season, Chukwu was the District 19-5A Defensive MVP. He was also named First-Team All District and Academic All District. Paetow was in only its third varsity season last year and finished with a 23-2 mark.

Paetow is currently ranked No. 5 in Texas Hoops' Pre-Season Top 25 5A Rankings.

Tulsa will look to add to its 2022 class in the spring, as the Hurricane currently has one other scholarship available.