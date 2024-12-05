Tulsa suffers 76-55 loss against Oklahoma State

In a show of complete ineptitude and embarrassment against mediocre Oklahoma State, Tulsa basketball showed what TU fans hope isn’t a preview of things to come.

The 76-55 whipping in front of 4,590 fans at the Reynolds Center displayed a continued show of poor basketball that started with Tulsa’s last home game against Little Rock.

Tulsa (4-5) had a horrible night of unforced errors on offense, turning the ball over a nightmarish 22 times, with only 8 assists.

“The frustrations from turning the basketball over, the numbers game that they had running at us in fast breaks, put a lot of pressure on every shot that was taken,” said third-year Tulsa coach Eric Konkol. “We had looks that I will take 10 out of 10 times. I fully believe the guys will knock them down.

“We just can’t be putting so much pressure on that moment because we turned the basketball over so much."

Scoring 55 points might not win another game all season. OSU was physical, but the Pokes were nothing special. They are a team that may win 12 to 15 games this season, if that.

It wasn’t much of what OSU did. It was what TU didn’t do.