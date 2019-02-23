PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Quinton Rose had 25 points as Temple beat Tulsa 84-73 on Saturday. Shizz Alston Jr. added 24 points for the Owls. Alston Jr. also had seven assists for the Owls.

Nate Pierre-Louis had 11 points for Temple (20-7, 10-4 American Athletic Conference). Justyn Hamilton added 10 points.

Temple scored 53 second-half points, a season best for the team, while Tulsa was without injured leading scorer DaQuan Jeffries.

Martins Igbanu had 15 points for the Golden Hurricane (16-12, 6-9). Curran Scott added 15 points.

Sterling Taplin had 11 points and became the 38th player in Tulsa history to reach 1,000 career points. He now has 1,004 points in his career.

The Owls evened the season series against the Golden Hurricane with the win. Tulsa defeated Temple 76-58 on Feb. 9.

Tulsa plays Tulane (4-21, 0-13) at home on Thursday, Feb. 28.