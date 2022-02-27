Tulsa suffers close loss at ECU
GREENVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Tristen Newton had 27 points as East Carolina narrowly beat Tulsa 64-59 on Saturday.
Players were ejected after flagrant fouls following the clinching free throws by Alexis Reyes at the end of the game.
Vance Jackson had 12 points for East Carolina (15-13, 6-10 American Athletic Conference). Ludgy Debaut added three assists.
The Pirates forced a season-high 20 turnovers.
Darien Jackson had 17 points for the Golden Hurricane (9-18, 3-13). Jeriah Horne added 14 points. Curtis Haywood II had six rebounds.
Tulsa will finish the regular season 1-10 on the road, which is its worst road record since going 1-10 in the 2004-05 season.
The Pirates improve to 2-0 against the Golden Hurricane this season. East Carolina defeated Tulsa 73-71 on Feb. 8.
To end the regular season, Tulsa will host Wichita State on March 2 and Central Florida on March 6.