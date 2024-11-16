Tulsa suffers heartbreaking triple OT loss at Missouri State

It was a breakout performance for Justin Amadi, but it wasn’t enough for Tulsa in its first road game of the season, as the Hurricane fell at Missouri State, 111-106, in triple overtime.

Amadi put up 24 points and grabbed 9 rebounds off the bench for TU, as the Hurricane fought back from a 13-point deficit with 4:27 to go in regulation. Down 73-60, Tulsa used a full-court press to cause havoc and closed the gap to 74-67 with 1:15 to go.

After Dwon Odom hit the first of two free-throws to get Tulsa within five at 75-70, his second free-throw missed but was rebounded by TU, and Ty Archie buried a long three to make the score 75-73 with 39 seconds remaining.

A quick steal and lay-up by Odom off the inbound sent the game into overtime tied 75-75.

Tulsa was down 87-84 with 4.8 seconds remaining in the first overtime when Missouri State’s Jalen Hampton missed a free throw. Isaiah Barnes grabbed the rebound and rushed down court, throwing the ball to Braeden Carrington, who miraculously connected from halfcourt to send the game into double overtime, tied 87-87.