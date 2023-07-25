3-star safety Ashton Williams has been a top Tulsa target since early May and plans to announce his commitment on July 28 from a top five of Tulsa, Colorado, Arizona, SMU and Arkansas State.

Ranked No. 46 nationally at his position, Williams was on the Golden Hurricane campus on June 20.

“I had an unofficial visit and really like what they’re building out there,” Williams told Inside Tulsa Sports earlier this month. “I spent the day with Coach (Dominique) Franks.

“The campus was really nice and small. I like that about Tulsa. I also like how it’s kind of the sports team of the city. The facilities were also very nice and clean.”

The new Tulsa coaching staff has made a positive impression on Williams.

“I really like them a lot,” he described. “Coach Franks is very direct, genuine, and I like the way he coaches his guys. I feel like he really wants me at Tulsa and wants to coach me up. I like that.

“I think the other coaches on staff are cool too. They have high expectations for the players on and off the field, and I’m used to that kind of culture.”

Aside from his top five schools, the 5-11 and 193-pounder also holds scholarship offers from Texas Tech, Fordham and Dartmouth. Arizona State has been showing strong interest recently as well.

“I’m looking for a program where I can develop as a man and as a player, and a college that has good academics and helps set me up for a successful life after football,” he explained. “I want to be at a program that the coaches really want me there, and them and my team become like family. The family culture is also important to me.”