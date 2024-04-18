Tulsa extended a scholarship offer to Mansfield (TX) Summit defensive end Travis Buhake back in January, and he’s racked up several more offers since then. The 2025 prospect attended a junior day at TU last month and came away impressed.

“It was amazing, very fun,” he told Inside Tulsa Sports. “I like the way they incorporate every aspect of the game in the practice. A variety of ways to work.”

In 10 games as a junior last season, the 6-foot-2 and 250-pounder amassed 57 tackles (41 solo), 14 tackles for loss, 7 sacks and three pass deflections.

“I’ve got long arms and a great motor,” he explained. “Combined with my skillset, it makes me dangerous.”

In the offseason, Buhake has two specific areas he’s working to improve.