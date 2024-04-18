Tulsa target Travis Buhake striving to become an elite DL
Tulsa extended a scholarship offer to Mansfield (TX) Summit defensive end Travis Buhake back in January, and he’s racked up several more offers since then. The 2025 prospect attended a junior day at TU last month and came away impressed.
“It was amazing, very fun,” he told Inside Tulsa Sports. “I like the way they incorporate every aspect of the game in the practice. A variety of ways to work.”
In 10 games as a junior last season, the 6-foot-2 and 250-pounder amassed 57 tackles (41 solo), 14 tackles for loss, 7 sacks and three pass deflections.
“I’ve got long arms and a great motor,” he explained. “Combined with my skillset, it makes me dangerous.”
In the offseason, Buhake has two specific areas he’s working to improve.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news