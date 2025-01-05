Tulsa Transfer Portal Update

The new Tulsa football coaching staff has offered over 60 players in the transfer portal, and TU has recently signed a number of quality players.

Tulsa's most recent signees are Missouri WR Mekhi Miller, Western Carolina WR Zion Booker and ETSU LB Ray Coney, who is rejoining his former head coach.

Miller is the second SEC receiver to sign with TU, joining Micah Tease from Texas A&M. The 6-1, 194-pounder from Overland Park, Kansas, chose Tulsa over offers from Miami (OH) and Eastern Michigan. A 3-star prospect out of Blue Valley North High School, Miller was a highly-coveted recruit in the class of 2022, signing with Mizzou over offers from Tennessee, Cal, Iowa, Nebraska and Kansas. He was ranked as the No. 3 overall prospect in Kansas and the No. 61 wide receiver nationally.

Zion Booker comes to TU after two successful seasons at Western Carolina. In 2024, he had 540 yards and 4 touchdowns on 39 receptions in 8 games, averaging 12.8 yards per catch. In his two seasons at WCU, he totaled 47 receptions for 716 yards.

Ray Coney played for new TU coach Tre Lamb at East Tennessee State. As a sophomore last season, the 6-foot-3 and 220-pound linebacker amassed 97 tackles, 12 tackles for loss, 5 sacks, 6 pass breakups and 2 forced fumbles.

Tulsa also recently signed running back Sevion Morrison on Christmas Day. The Kansas transfer was a 4-star prospect out of Tulsa Edison High School in the 2020 class. He originally signed with Nebraska before transferring to KU.

As a Jayhawk, the 6-foot and 215-pounder rushed for 391 yards and 4 touchdowns on 60 carries, averaging a whopping 6.5 yards per rush. He also caught six passes for 61 yards. Morrison returns to his hometown with one year of eligibility remaining.