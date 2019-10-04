News More News
}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-10-04 16:08:15 -0500') }} football Edit

Tulsa will attempt to give SMU its first loss of 2019

Tulsa quarterback Zach Smith
Tulsa quarterback Zach Smith (Miles Lacy / Inside Tulsa Sports)
Larry Lewis
ITS Senior Writer

When Tulsa has a strong passing game and a stout defense, watch out. That is exactly the combination needed not only to win games, but pull off some upsets. The first upset win of the season would ...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}