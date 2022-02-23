Two former Tulsa players taken in the USFL Draft

After a 36-year hiatus, the United States Football League is back with an eight team league, and the 2022 draft was held February 22 and 23. Two former Tulsa players were drafted, as teams navigated 35 rounds to help fill out their 38-man rosters.

Quarterback Zach Smith, who led the Hurricane in 2019 and 2020, was the ninth QB taken overall and the second signal-caller drafted by the New Orleans Breakers, which also selected former Northern Colorado QB Kyle Sloter.



In his two seasons at Tulsa, Smith threw for 5,226 yards and 32 touchdowns with 19 interceptions, while completing 57 percent of his passes.