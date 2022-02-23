 InsideTulsaSports - Two former Tulsa players taken in the USFL Draft
football

Chris Harmon
After a 36-year hiatus, the United States Football League is back with an eight team league, and the 2022 draft was held February 22 and 23. Two former Tulsa players were drafted, as teams navigated 35 rounds to help fill out their 38-man rosters.

Quarterback Zach Smith, who led the Hurricane in 2019 and 2020, was the ninth QB taken overall and the second signal-caller drafted by the New Orleans Breakers, which also selected former Northern Colorado QB Kyle Sloter.

In his two seasons at Tulsa, Smith threw for 5,226 yards and 32 touchdowns with 19 interceptions, while completing 57 percent of his passes.

On the second day of the USFL Draft, the Houston Gamblers selected former Hurricane safety Manny Bunch, who played at Tulsa from 2016 to 2019. The 6-foot-1 and 200-pound defensive back was the 10th safety chosen overall.

In 37 games for TU, Bunch totaled 193 tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss and one interception.

With the 35 round draft completed, USFL teams will sign three additional players for the roster as well as seven practice players. The USFL is planning to host a supplemental draft in March in the event that other players join the league's talent pool, which has been kept secret. Training camp will open March 21 and the regular season will begin April 16 and run through mid-June, followed by the playoffs.

