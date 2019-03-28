Tyrese Grant commits to Tulsa
Tulsa Football picked up its second commitment in the 2020 class when Daingerfield (TX) wide receiver Tyrese Grant made his college decision. The cousin of former Hurricane wideout Keyarris Garrett...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news