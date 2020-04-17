Tulsa finished off its 2020 basketball recruiting class with a bang. The class started with the signing of highly-recruited 3-star guard Keshawn Williams, and it ended with his Chicago Heights (IL) Bloom teammate Christian Shumate picking the Hurricane on April 17.

Also a 3-star recruit, the 6-foot-6 Shumate is an athletic and aggressive forward that picked up an offer from Tulsa back in January. Despite holding several other offers from the likes of Northern Kentucky, Chicago State, Detroit, Southern Utah and Tennessee Tech, he was considered by Rivals analyst Eric Bossi to be sorely under-recruited.

"As for Shumate -- who I had seen some with his summer team, Team Y&R/Kevon Looney Elite -- I didn’t know quite as much about him prior to watching a few of his high school’s games. But, he sure stood out immediately," Bossi said recently. "He’s a big-time athlete, crashes the glass, blocks shots, plays with a motor and tries to dunk everything.

"Tulsa offered during his senior year and others that have also reached out, including UC-Riverside, Cal State Fullerton, DePaul, Georgia, Oakland and Wofford. He’s probably best suited for a place that likes to get up and down and pressure defensively to turn the game into a track meet, but he’s being way under recruited right now. If I had a scholarship available and was in need of an athlete who plays hard and can be coached up, Shumate would be pretty high on my list."

As a senior this season, Shumate averaged 15.4 points, 10.0 rebounds and 6.7 blocks per game while shooting 68-percent from the field. He was named the Defensive Player of the Year by South Suburban Hoops after recording 220 blocks and 304 rebounds this season.

Known for his thunderous dunks, Shumate -- who transferred from Plainfield East last summer -- once broke a backboard during a Christmas tournament.

"Christian adds elite athleticism and explosiveness to this class," said TU coach Frank Haith. "He is coming off a terrific high school career and finished on a great team at Bloom, where he played alongside Keshawn (Williams)."

Shumate is the sixth member of Tulsa's 2020 recruiting class. His teammate, Keshawn Williams, signed with Tulsa in November. This week, the Hurricane has also signed junior college transfers Rod Brown and Austin Richie, Illinois State transfer Rey Idowu and Naples (FL) FBA wing Peyton Urbancic.