At first glance, Tulsa's upcoming game against Army looks like it could be an exercise in futility.

Army (4-0, 3-0 AAC) is good and has momentum. Tulsa (2-3, 0-1) is coming off a horrible game. In fact, two of the last three games for TU have been disastrous, getting outscored 97-30.

Overcoming recent failures, while playing a good team, is what Tulsa has to deal with against Army when the Golden Hurricane hosts the football team from West Point at 11 a.m. Saturday at H.A. Chapman Stadium.

In addition to being a quality team, Army runs an incredibly frustrating run/option offense where the Black Knights grind up large portions of the game clock on ball-control drives while scoring and burying the opposition.

"We're going to be challenged to get stops, we're going to be challenged to try to get them off schedule. Because if they play on schedule, you're playing a slow death march out there," said Tulsa coach Kevin Wilson of stopping Army's offense.

The fact that Army is favored by 11 points is completely understandable. Although maybe surprising it isn't by more. Especially considering Tulsa's 52-20 loss at North Texas last Saturday where the Golden Hurricane was down 45-3 before the subs came in.

Certainly, Tulsa will need to quit squandering scoring opportunities like it did against North Texas and against OSU three weeks ago.

However, if the Golden Hurricane can start actually scoring when opportunities are there, then the game against Army is winnable.

The Golden Hurricane has moved the ball, but has had trouble scoring points this season. Part of the reason is a young offensive line that hasn't been particularly effective. Not many big holes to run through, to go with mostly inexperienced receivers.

The offensive line took a big hit last week when senior Tai Marks, TU's best offensive lineman, didn't play. Marks, a mainstay the last three seasons who has started at guard and center, is out for the year, and possibly for his career, due to having surgery on a shoulder that has caused Marks chronic pain.

That means California transfer Enders Aguilar, who began the season as the starter at right tackle, started at right guard in place of Marks at North Texas after Aguilar had been demoted. Senior Rey Burnett, who began the season as the starter at right guard, has started at right tackle the last two games since redshirt freshman Kasen Carpenter became the starter at center.

Redshirt freshman New Mexico State transfer Kaden Stanton at left tackle, and junior Walter Young Bear at left guard, continue to start, with young players like true freshman Jack Tanner, redshirt freshmen Will Morris and Bennett Ringleb getting playing time.

"We have to do a better job of protecting the quarterback," Wilson said. "I do think we've got to do a pretty good job of looking to make sure we're doing the best thing we can do to give our team a chance to win. Because we're not."

Outside of star receiver Kam Benjamin, the mostly young receivers have shown flashes, but have been inconsistent for redshirt freshman quarterback Kirk Francis.

"Can we get open? Can we separate? Can we protect," Wilson asked. "Because we know that Kirk's a very gifted passer, and very accurate, and very good. At the same time, we didn't execute well.

"Quarterbacks really look good when things around them are good, when you're calling good plays, and he's in rhythm, and protection's good, and the run game's going, and receivers are playing fast, when things are spaced out. When things are not clean and clear, quarterbacks struggle."

Francis is coming off a game where he was only 13 of 29 for 101 yards with two interceptions and no touchdown passes. It was easily the least productive performance of his young career.

"We've got to get Kirk playing better, but that's as much on us as coaches," Wilson said.

And Tulsa can't afford mental mistakes like allowing a blocked punt, which contributed heavily into the North Texas game going from a close game to a game that got out of hand late in the second quarter.

As for Army, when examining the Black Knights' unbeaten start, one thing that emerges is the schedule. Quite honestly, Army should be 4-0 with the schedule it has played so far.

Wins over FCS Lehigh (3-2), Florida Atlantic (2-3, 0-1), Rice (1-4, 0-2) and Temple (1-4, 0-2) are not overly impressive.

However, what does stand out is that none of the games have been very close, as the Black Knights have outscored their outmanned opponents 145-42, including 103-35 in conference play.

Of course, if Army easily dispatches Tulsa this week, that will look like another outmatched opponent for the Black Knights. But if Tulsa were to somehow win, Tulsa would be a .500 team with solid momentum.

For a little optimism for Tulsa fans, Temple was only trailing 28-14 early in the 4th quarter last week.

It has been a big turnaround for the Black Knights since just beyond the midpoint of last season where they stood at 2-6 in 2023. Army won the last 4 games to finish 6-6, which gives it an 8-game win streak coming into the game with Tulsa.

Army coach Jeff Monken is 74-55 at Army in his 11th season. His triple option offense has evolved some, with snaps out of the shotgun coming at times, especially on passing downs.

The Black Knights lead the nation in rushing, averaging 371.3 yards per game, while gaining 73.3 yards passing per game. Army is outgaining its opponents 444.5 yards to 258.3 on average.

Quarterback Bryson Daily (6-0, 221, Sr.) epitomizes Army, and is the key to its success. Daily isn't particularly fast or big, but is smart, hard-nosed, disciplined, and is a product of Army's successful offensive system.

An engineering management major, Daily leads Army with 492 yards rushing (123 yards per game) and 8 TD runs (6.0 yards per carry). He has completed 12 of 24 passes for 240 yards and 3 TD's (60 yards per game).

As a team, Army averages 6.5 yards per carry, while giving up only 2.9 yards per carry and 62.5 rushing yards per game.

Other noteworthy runners include halfback/SLOT Noah Short (6-0, 182, Jr.), who has 344 yards rushing for the season at an unheard of average of 13.8 yards per carry. Running back/fullback Kanye Udoh (6-0, 215, Soph.) has gained 297 yards at a 5.8 yards per carry clip. No other Army runners have gained more than 71 yards this season.

Wilson's defensive staff has been preparing for this game since the spring, spending 10 minutes every Sunday night in practice so there wouldn't be culture shock playing against Army.

Still, the reality of playing the odd but successful run option offense usually hits teams like Tulsa like a ton of bricks.

Army gets ahead, and stays ahead. The Black Knights have scored on the opening drive of every game this season.

"You just die a slow death. They're going to try and have seven and eight minute possessions," Wilson said. "Defensively, you've got to do everything you can to get them off the field, because they'll just hog the ball and work the ball down the field and get seven (points). And they do it as good as anybody."

Army has a solid defense that is aided by its offense.

"They play great defense because their defense is on the sideline," Wilson said.

Those long Army drives on offense lead to limited possessions on offense for the opponent, and a frustrating waiting game.

"You're just sitting, and you get stale," Wilson said of offenses against Army. "And they just suck the air out of you.

"The deal is, how can you stop their run?"

If Tulsa can figure that out, then the Golden Hurricane should have a chance to beat Army.