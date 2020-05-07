News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-05-07 09:13:31 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Urbancic will bring versatile skill set to Tulsa

Peyton Urbancic of Naples (FL) First Baptist Academy signed with Tulsa in April.
Peyton Urbancic of Naples (FL) First Baptist Academy signed with Tulsa in April. (Jon Austria / Naples Daily News)
Chris Harmon • InsideTulsaSports
Publisher
@ChrisHarmonITS
Publisher and Managing Editor of Inside Tulsa Sports since 2002 and senior writer for Hurricane Elite magazine. Former TU beat reporter for the Moore American and the McAlester News Capital.

Some were surprised when Tulsa dipped all the way down to Naples, Florida for a late commitment from First Baptist Academy shooting guard Peyton Urbancic, but the 6-foot-6 guard’s wide range of ski...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}