Spring (TX) Westfield wide receiver Malachai Jones had racked up offers from Memphis, Lafayette, Texas Southern, Abilene Christian and Central Arkansas, but he was still looking for the right fit. Tulane and Rice were also showing interest, but Tulsa was a program that intrigued the 6-foot, 177-pounder.

On July 26, Jones attended a prospect camp at Tulsa, earned a scholarship offer and quickly committed to the Golden Hurricane.

“It just felt like home when I stepped on campus, and I’ve been looking forward to coming and have had the idea in the back of my head that this was the place,” he told Inside Tulsa Sports. “I really liked (the campus) a lot, love the architecture with all the stone buildings, and the facilities were really nice.”

Jones also enjoyed his time with the TU coaches during the camp session.

“It went really well,” he explained. “I liked all they had to say about the program, and I liked their coaching style.”