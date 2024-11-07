Where Tulsa basketball transfers are playing this season

Tulsa's leading scorer last season, PJ Haggerty, is playing for conference rival Memphis this season. (Photo by TU Athletics)

With the basketball season recently starting for Tulsa, we decided to take a look at where ex-Hurricane players are suiting up this season. With so many transfers out of the program in the past four years, an entire roster could be formed with the 14 former players now at other schools. To make things easy, players are listed below in alphabetical order.

BRADLEY ALCIME

Most Tulsa fans have probably forgotten about Alcime, who was a 6-foot-8 true freshman at TU during the 2020-21 season. That's probably because he only played in three games for the Hurricane that year, averaging 2.7 points and 1.0 rebounds in 2.5 minutes. Alcime transferred to Indian River State College, where he averaged 4 points and 3.4 rebounds in just 11 games in 2021-22 before transferring to Loyola-New Orleans. At Loyola University, Alcime averaged 3 points and 2.2 rebounds in 12 minutes per game as a redshirt sophomore in 2022-23. Last season as a junior, he appeared in 29 games with 16 starts, playing 14.4 minutes per game and averaging 3.4 points and 2.9 rebounds. Loyola-New Orleans is 1-1 this season, but Alcime is yet to play as a senior.

CHARLES CHUKWU

Chukwu played one season at Tulsa, appearing in 29 games during the 2022-23 season. He averaged 1.2 points and 1.7 rebounds as a member of the Golden Hurricane, setting career-highs of 9 points and 5 rebounds. The 6-9 center transferred to Garden City Community College and started 28 games as a sophomore last season, averaging 8.8 points and 7.1 rebounds. He signed with North Carolina Central in April of 2024, but is not playing for the Eagles due to mysteriously entering the transfer portal in July.

GAVYN ELKAMIL

Elkamil redshirted as a true freshman in 2021-22 at Tulsa, playing in four games. He averaged 4.5 minutes in those four contests and totaled five rebounds for a 1.3 average. After a coaching change at TU, Elkamil transferred to Southeast Missouri State, where he missed the entire 2022-23 season with a shoulder injury. As a sophomore at SEMO last season, Elkamil saw action in 18 games off the bench, averaging 2.1 points and 1.7 rebounds per contest. He has since transferred to Missouri Southern State for his junior season. Their first game is Friday at Arkansas Tech.

STERLING GASTON-CHAPMAN