Tulsa's most recent in-state commitment came from Midwest City (OK) Carl Albert defensive back Rico Windham on July 28. The 6-foot, 175-pound cornerback chose the Golden Hurricane over offers from Abilene Christian, East Central, NSU and several others.

“What made me commit to TU was because I’ve always been a fan and talked about playing college football at the next level, and I feel like TU believed that I can do that immediately,” Windham recently told Inside Tulsa Sports. “Overall, I feel like I can come to TU and have an impact on the program, and it’s also not too far from home. So, it’s a fit.”

Windham attended an Elite Prospect Camp at Tulsa on July 26, and the atmosphere around the Hurricane program made a big impression.

“The camp went well, probably the best forty dollars I’ve ever spent because that’s where I received my scholarship,” he explained. “The coaches are great. They treated me like family from the beginning of the camp all the way until now. The TU campus and football facilities are definitely some of the top facilities in the country, no doubt.”

Carl Albert won a state title last season with a perfect 14-0 record. Windham hopes to continue that success during his senior year.

“My goal for my senior season individually is to be the best player every time I step on the field,” he said. “For our team goal, we just want that gold ball in our hands again.”