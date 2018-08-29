Bakersfield (CA) Liberty point guard Isaiah Hill had a terrific summer of AAU basketball with the Compton Magic, which earned him numerous scholarship offers, including one from the University of Tulsa on July 23.

The 5-foot-11 guard took an official visit to the Tulsa campus last weekend, and two days later, he announced his commitment to the Golden Hurricane.

“They play in a great conference and have great facilities,” he told Inside Tulsa Sports shortly after announcing his decision. “My deciding factor was definitely Coach (Frank) Haith and the staff. I felt I had the best relationship with him and also felt, with him and his system, I can max out as a player after my four years are over, because in his past he has done a great job with point guards my style, helping them reach their potential.”

At Tulsa, Hill will team up with fellow Californian Chris Barnes, who also played with Compton Magic. Barnes, who played his freshman season at UTEP before redshirting at Angelina College last year, is a sophomore at TU this season.

“Yes, I would say so that is definitely a plus,” Hill added.

Another big factor in Hill’s decision to pick Tulsa appears to be the time he spent on the Golden Hurricane campus and around the city.

“My visit to Tulsa was great – I had a great time,” he described. “I got to spend quality time with the coaches and also the players. I got along really well with all of the guys, and the campus was beautiful. I loved it.