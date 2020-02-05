Below is a look at the prospects signed by Tulsa Football during both the early December signing period and the regular signing period on February 5. It was a quiet National Signing Day, as the Hurricane only added junior college safety LJ Wallace, who we recently profiled after his official visit to TU.

Wallace signed with Colorado in the 2018 class and redshirted as a true freshman. He then transferred to Iowa Western and started his first six games this season before suffering a concussion that kept him sidelined for the remainder of the year.

"LJ is a guy with some experience and has the length that we're looking for," said Tulsa head coach Philip Montgomery. "He can cover ground and is a great tackler in space. He brings an experience factor to the backend of our defense."

Tulsa was also hoping to pull in a signature from 3-star junior college DE Anthony Hayes, who visited the TU campus last weekend. However, up to this point, he has decided to wait and make his college decision later. Hayes picked up an offer from the Hurricane on Sunday, and he has also been offered by Colorado, Southern Miss, Louisiana Lafayette and others.

For a look back at all the info leading up to National Signing Day, check out our Tulsa Football Signing Day Primer.

The list below is broken down into two parts: Tulsa's high school and junior college signees, followed by three D-1 transfers.