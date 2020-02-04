Another college football recruiting cycle wraps up on February 5, as the Tulsa Golden Hurricane will put the finishing touches on its 2020 class. As the authority on Tulsa football recruiting for 18 years, Inside Tulsa Sports has covered every scholarship offer, every official visit, every commitment and much more during the 2020 recruiting cycle, and the hard work of TU head coach Philip Montgomery and his coaching staff comes to a conclusion on National Signing Day. Tulsa signed 18 prospects in the early December period. Information on those players can be found below, but first, we take a look at two prospects to watch tomorrow.

The Hurricane currently has one additional commitment from 3-star Iowa Western safety LJ Wallace. The 6-foot-3 and 200-pound defensive back committed to Tulsa on January 26 after an official visit to the TU campus. He began his college career in the Pac-12 at Colorado before transferring to junior college. Wallace started the first six games for Iowa Western this season before suffering a concussion that kept him on the sidelines for the rest of the year. In six games, he totaled 17 tackles, one tackle for loss and two pass breakups. "My strengths at my position are open field tackling, cover skills, press technique, speed/burst and ball skills," he told Inside Tulsa Sports. Wallace will have three years of eligibility remaining and plans to sign with the Hurricane tomorrow.

Southwest Mississippi defensive end Anthony Hayes is another possibility for Tulsa, but he is yet to make his college decision. The 6-5, 270-pounder made an official visit to TU this past weekend. "I loved it, and it has everything I'm looking for in a school," he told Inside Tulsa Sports on Monday. Hayes picked up an offer from Tulsa during his visit to go along with offers from Colorado, Southern Miss, Louisiana-Lafayette and others. However, as of Monday, he said he does not plan to sign with a school on Wednesday. "I will be waiting," he said. In case he changes his mind, Hayes will have a letter of intent from Tulsa on hand. The regular signing period runs from February 5 through April 1. Outside of Wallace and Hayes, it is expected to be fairly quiet for Tulsa, which is quite different than a year ago. In 2019, TU only signed nine in the early period and then added 11 more in February.

