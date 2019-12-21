The 2020 recruiting cycle is the third year to include an early football signing period for high school seniors, which ran from December 18 to 20. Mid-term junior college prospects can sign through January 15, 2020. While it's possible that TU could add another early juco signee, it's not currently expected. What is expected, however, is the addition of some D-1 transfers at mid-term, and the Hurricane already has commitments from two Texas A&M transfers. The pair were teammates in high school as well. TU signed all 17 of its commitments during the early period, and as head coach Philip Montgomery pointed out at his press conference on Wednesday, the Hurricane will add a few more signatures during the regular signing period that begins February 5. On offense, TU signed nine prospects in the early period, filling needs at several positions. The Hurricane also added a kicker, which we have included with the offense. Below is a deeper look at the early signees for Tulsa on the offensive side of the ball and special teams.



• GABE CANTU - OFFENSIVE CENTER

Offers: Tulsa, NWOSU, East Central, Pittsburgh State Notable: Cantu is No. 18 in the Sooner State Rankings on Rivals. Earned 6A-I-2 all-district honors as a senior. Was on The Oklahoman’s Super 30 preseason list. Finished fourth at the 2019 Oklahoma Class 6A shot put championship with personal-best of 52-4.5. Why He Chose Tulsa: "My family and I have been praying about TU ever since the offer. TU is simply where God has us. In addition, we really enjoyed the visit, and the coaching staff. We loved our conversations with the staff, and greatly appreciated the hospitality that was shown towards us as a family. We really liked the campus, and we really enjoyed the top notch facilities that were presented to us." - Gabe Cantu Playing Style: "I would ask my coaches, but I'd say I'm pretty nasty (in the trenches). Watch my highlights and you'll see." - Gabe Cantu Scouting Report: "It's not every day that a Tulsa Union prospect sneaks up on the world but that's what it felt like happened with Cantu. Making it by a Redskins practice you couldn't help but notice the big offensive lineman who moves his feet well. It's not every day you find a true center but Cantu could be that guy for the Hurricane." – Josh McCuistion of Sooner Scoop.

• ROMAN FULLER - QUARTERBACK

Offers: Tulsa, Texas State 2019 Stats: As a senior, Fuller completed 244 of 356 passes (68.5 percent) for 3,904 yards, 41 touchdowns and just seven interceptions. He averaged an impressive 300.3 passing yards per contest and also ran for a score. Led Decatur to a 12-1 record. Notable: Fuller was one of 25 semifinalists for the Mr. Texas Football High School Player of the Year Award in 2019. Named district and county MVP as a senior, as well as honorable mention AP all-state. Why He Chose Tulsa: "When I walked on to campus, it felt like home. The coaching staff has created a culture that is like family, and coming from a coaching family, it was a great experience. Tulsa has a great education, campus and facilities, and it felt like a great fit. Of all the coaches I’ve come to know throughout this process, Coach (Beau) Trahan is the one I felt the most in common with -- he is a coach’s kid just like me and played quarterback in high school. Every coach on the Tulsa staff has made me feel welcome, and I am looking forward to being a part of the team." - Roman Fuller Playing Style: "I take pride in my knowledge of the game, my accuracy and my ability to make good decisions." - Roman Fuller Scouting Report: "Roman is a tall, athletic QB who is extremely athletic. He makes those around him better and has a great football IQ. Huge upside for a big time player." – Tulsa head coach Philip Montgomery

• MALACHAI JONES - WIDE RECEIVER

Offers: Tulsa, Memphis, Central Arkansas, Lafayette, Abilene Christian, Texas Southern 2019 Stats: Jones was the focal point of opposing defensive backfields, but still managed to have a fantastic season, helping Westfield to a 13-2 record. He had 48 receptions for 925 yards and 12 touchdowns, with a long of 58 yards and an average of 19.3 yards per catch. Why He Chose Tulsa: "It just felt like home when I stepped on campus, and I’ve been looking forward to coming and have had the idea in the back of my head that this was the place. I really liked (the campus) a lot, love the architecture with all the stone buildings, and the facilities were really nice." - Malachai Jones Playing Style: "I’d say my route running is my biggest strength. I have good speed, and I have great hands." - Malachai Jones Scouting Report: "Malachai is a big time playmaker in big time games. A great route runner who can take the top off the defense. He makes difficult catches look easy." – Tulsa head coach Philip Montgomery

• JACOB KAINER - TIGHT END

Offers: Tulsa, South Florida, Louisiana-Monroe, Eastern Michigan, UTEP, South Alabama, Stephen F. Austin, Sam Houston State, Liberty, UMass, Indiana State, Central Arkansas 2019 Stats: Kainer finished the season with 18 receptions for 299 yards and one score, averaging 16.6 yards per catch. Notable: Ranked as the No. 3 junior college tight end by JC Gridiron. In December, Kainer was named an NJCAA Second-Team All-American and was first-team all-conference. Played quarterback in high school. Why He Chose Tulsa: "I picked Tulsa because, at the end of the day, it felt like home. The coaches and players all welcomed me with open arms and are all excited for me to get there. Along with that, the education at Tulsa is incredible, and that’s a big deal for me. The campus was gorgeous; I really haven’t seen one like it. The facilities were really nice, and I love the look of the stadium." - Jacob Kainer Playing Style: "I am a flex out tight end, and my ball skills are my best quality,. I love getting into the trenches and blocking, but I need someone like coach (Jordan) Najvar to teach me the full position. I’ve actually never had a TE specific coach, so I’m really excited to get to Tulsa and truly learn the position the right way." - Jacob Kainer Scouting Report: "At 6-foot-4 and 235 pounds, he’s a guy with a ton of diversity as he played some quarterback in high school and understands defenses. On film, he’s got great hands and the ability to make things happen in the open field. With an added 10 pounds, he could be a star at the next level." – Brad Hoiseth of JC Gridiron

• JAMES MIDDLETON - OFFENSIVE LINEMAN

Offers: Tulsa, North Alabama, West Alabama Notable: Middleton played defensive tackle in high school at Fort Dorchester in North Charleston, South Carolina. Playing Style: "I'm best at outside zone and pass blocking." - James Middleton Scouting Report: "James can really bend and move. He’s extremely athletic and has great feet. He plays aggressive and has a great mentality." – Tulsa head coach Philip Montgomery

• JADEN MUSKRAT - OFFENSIVE LINEMAN

Offers: Tulsa, Idaho, Central Arkansas, NSU, East Central Notable: Muskrat earned Class 7A all-state honors as a senior and was named to the All-Arkansas First-Team. Why He Chose Tulsa: "I chose Tulsa because I felt at home on campus, and I like the coaching staff. I think Tulsa has very nice facilities and one of the biggest things I noticed was the locker room and how nice it was; but overall, Tulsa has everything you need to succeed. Tulsa is where I was raised until 9th grade before we moved to Choctaw. I still have a lot of family and friends that are in the Tulsa area. I’m excited to get to play in front of them again." - Jaden Muskrat Playing Style: "What separates me at offensive line is the aggression that I play with. The way I play offensive line is different than other people because I’ve played defensive line for quite some time, so I take what I’ve learned on that side of the ball and use it to help me playing offense." - Jaden Muskrat Scouting Report: "Jaden started off as a DT and still has that mentality. Very aggressive with great movement and great feet. The sky is the limit and he is going to be an exceptional player here in our system." – Tulsa head coach Philip Montgomery

• JALEN PAXTON - WIDE RECEIVER

Offers: Tulsa, Wisconsin, Indiana, BYU, SMU, Tulane, UNLV, Utah State, Southern Miss, Texas State, New Mexico State, Louisiana Tech, Louisiana-Lafayette, UTEP, Yale, Liberty 2019 Stats: As a senior, Paxton led Manvel in both receptions and receiving yards. The Mavericks finished 13-1 after losing in the fourth round of the playoffs. Paxton caught 38 passes for 832 yards and 11 touchdowns, averaging an impressive 21.9 yards per catch. Notable: At one point during the season, Paxton was ranked as high as No. 68 in the Texas Top 100 on Rivals. Why He Chose Tulsa: "I took one official visit to Tulsa, and I absolutely loved everything about it. My biggest factor on my commitment was the coaching staff and the classroom size. I love my relationship with Coach (Calvin) Lowry. I can’t wait to be there for good. I definitely think I will excel in the offense and can’t wait to be there." - Jalen Paxton Scouting Report: "Slim is a baller. He can turn small plays into big ones. He can get in and out of cuts and really stretches the field. Slim is going to be a great addition to the receiving corps with his ability to take the top of the defense." – Tulsa head coach Philip Montgomery

• TYLER TIPTON - KICKER

Offers: Tulsa, Georgetown 2019 Stats: Tipton was 6 of 7 on field goals as a senior with distances of 38, 39, 51, 33, 48 and 38 yards. His one miss was a 49-yarder. His 48-yard field goal was a game-winner as time expired. Tipton's long in his career is 51 yards in a game and 55 yards in a scrimmage. He has also connected on a 65-yarder in practice. Tipton had 25 touchbacks on kickoffs as a senior, and he made 27 of 29 PATs, as two were blocked. Notable: Tipton earned second-team academic all-state as a senior. He received an invite to the SPIRAL All-America Classic held in Orlando, Florida, on January 4, 2020. Why He Chose Tulsa: "As a kicker, full rides are less common than other positions, so when I got the offer I jumped on the opportunity. Tulsa is an amazing school, and I’m so blessed to receive the opportunity. The University was beautiful. I loved the new stone in the stadium and throughout the campus." - Tyler Tipton Playing Style: "My field goals are pretty consistent. My kickoffs are also solid. I’d say my average kickoff is about 70 yards." - Tyler Tipton Scouting Report: "Tyler has an explosive leg. He hit big time kicks in games and is a true athlete at the kicker position." – Tulsa head coach Philip Montgomery

• BAYNE TRYON - TIGHT END

Offers: Tulsa, Prairie View A&M 2019 Stats: As a senior this season, Tryon had 17 catches for 400 yards and four touchdowns, averaging a whopping 23.5 yards per reception. He also returned one kickoff for 40 yards. Cy-Fair finished with an 11-1 record, and Tryon was named to the 17-6A All-District First Team as an H-Back. Notable: Tryon was named to the 17-6A All-District First Team as an H-Back in his senior campaign. He was a two-time academic all-district selection. Why He Chose Tulsa: "I really liked the positive family environment in Tulsa, especially after talking with Coach (Jordan) Najvar and (Beau) Trahan. The rigorous academics, small class sizes and diverse population also spoke to me. As a student athlete, I know that I will have the opportunity to reach my maximum potential to add value to the team. Tulsa’s elite locker room, cutting edge weight room and top notch nutrition program all make Tulsa desirable." - Bayne Tryon Scouting Report: "Bayne is a dual-threat player. He does a great job in-line and off the ball. He can be a threat downfield and throughout the passing game." – Tulsa head coach Philip Montgomery

• DILLON WADE - OFFENSIVE LINEMAN

Offers: Tulsa, Wyoming, Utah State, North Texas, UTEP, UNLV, Louisiana-Monroe, New Mexico State, Texas State, Louisiana-Lafayette, Arkansas State, UTSA Notable: Wade played left tackle his junior and senior seasons, earning first-team all-district honors both years. He had 50 pancake blocks as a senior and 20 in his junior campaign. Why He Chose Tulsa: "Since day one, Tulsa has always recruited me heavy, and Coach (Mike) Bloesch was a big part in me committing to Tulsa. From phone calls to school visits, he’s made sure I always felt comfortable." - Dillon Wade Playing Style: "I’m excellent at getting to the second level and pulling. What I do best is run blocking, I drive defenders to the ground with a nasty finish." - Dillon Wade Scouting Report: "Dillon is a big man who can move. He’s extremely aggressive and a true athlete playing on the edge." – Tulsa head coach Philip Montgomery

