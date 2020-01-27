Iowa Western safety LJ Wallace, who began his college career in the Pac-12 at Colorado, committed to Tulsa after an official visit on January 26. The 6-foot-3 and 200 pound defensive back originally signed with the Buffaloes in the 2018 class as a 3-star prospect out of Buhach (CA) Colony.

"Great coaches, great people and great atmosphere," Wallace said of Tulsa on Sunday. "A lot of love and passion goes around that campus itself."

Wallace redshirted at Colorado in 2018 before transferring to Iowa Western. He started the first six games for the Reivers before suffering a concussion that kept him on the sidelines for the rest of the 2019 season. In six games, he totaled 17 tackles, one tackle for loss and two pass breakups.

"My strengths at my position are open field tackling, cover skills, press technique, speed/burst and ball skills," he told Inside Tulsa Sports.

Out of high school, Wallace held offers from Colorado, Oregon State, Nevada, Utah State, Fresno State, Wyoming and others. This time around, he was being recruited by Texas Tech, West Virginia, Marshall, Louisiana Tech, Buffalo and Akron.

Wallace said he was looking for a "great education" and wanted to find a family atmosphere.