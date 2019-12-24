The 2020 recruiting cycle is the third year to include an early football signing period for high school seniors, which ran from December 18 to 20. Mid-term junior college prospects can sign through January 15, 2020. TU could possibly add another junior college prospect at mid-term, and the Hurricane should definitely add some D-1 transfers at mid-term, as Tulsa already has commitments from two Texas A&M transfers. TU signed all 17 of its commitments during the early period, and as head coach Philip Montgomery pointed out at his press conference on Wednesday, the Hurricane will add a few more signatures during the regular signing period that begins February 5. On defense, TU signed seven prospects in the early period, filling needs at several positions. Below is a deeper look at the early signees for Tulsa on the defensive side of the ball.

• DEANTE BETTS - LINEBACKER

Offers: Tulsa, New Mexico, Texas State, Incarnate Word 2019 Stats: Betts racked up 133 tackles, nine tackles for loss, seven sacks, two pass deflections and one fumble recovery as a senior. Notable: Betts was a first-team all-district selection as a senior. He also lettered three years in track. Why He Chose Tulsa: "It’s everything I could’ve asked for. I really liked the campus and the other players. Great group of coaches that know what they're doing to improve their players performance." - Deante Betts Playing Style: "I’m long and good on my feet, and I’m pretty good at getting after the quarterback." - Deante Betts Scouting Report: "Deante is long, explosive and has a nose for the football. He can make plays in coverage and at the line of scrimmage and is great out in space." – Tulsa head coach Philip Montgomery

• HAYDON GRANT - DEFENSIVE END

Offers: Tulsa, Rice, Army, Harvard, Northern Iowa, Western Illinois, Incarnate Word, NSU, Missouri Western, Houston Baptist, East Central 2019 Stats: As a senior, Grant collected 45 tackles, two sacks, three tackles for loss, two QB hurries, two fumble recoveries, two pass deflections and an interception. Notable: Grant helped Owasso to an undefeated 13-0 championship season. He was instrumental in the Rams comeback win in the state title game, grabbing a game-changing interception. Why He Chose Tulsa: "I committed to Tulsa because it was a place where I could play big time football close to home. And the coaches showed genuine interest in both my academic and athletic career. I loved the campus, and the facilities were really nice." - Haydon Grant Playing Style: "My strengths are my pass rush and reading the zone read." - Haydon Grant Scouting Report: "Haydon has a tremendous work ethic that has helped him to develop into an outstanding prospect. He's an athletic pass rusher with the length and twitch to become a dynamic college player." – Owasso head coach Bill Blankenship

• SEAN O'KEEFE - SAFETY

Offers: Tulsa 2019 Stats: O'Keefe was recruited by Tulsa as a defensive back, but as his team's best athlete, he played both ways for San Saba. In helping the Armadillos to a 13-1 record and deep playoff run, he completed 56 of 90 passes for 1,146 yards and 21 touchdowns, while rushing 135 times for 1,664 yards and 27 scores and catching nine passes for 136 yards and a TD. O'Keefe averaged 12.3 yards per carry, 20.5 yards per completion and 15.1 yards per catch. On defense, he had 25 tackles, two tackles for loss and six pass deflections. Notable: O'Keefe was one of 10 finalists for the Mr. Texas Football High School Player of the Year Award in 2019, and he earned Academic all-state honors as well. He also earned all-West Texas honors, TSWA all-state, Padilla Poll all-state and District 7-2A MVP accolades as a junior and senior. Why He Chose Tulsa: "The coaching staff knows my family already. Coach (Joe) Gillespie actually coached my uncle back at Stephenville (Texas). I just waited for a team to finally pull the trigger, and Tulsa wanted me." - Sean O'Keefe Playing Style: "I’m a student of the game. I watch so much film and study the defense or offense, and it helps me on the field." - Sean O'Keefe Scouting Report: "Sean is an all around athlete. He’s a great leader with huge upside. Great length and makes big time plays. He’ll be a huge addition to our secondary." – Tulsa head coach Philip Montgomery

• EVERITT ROGERS - DEFENSIVE TACKLE

Offers: Tulsa, New Mexico, Stephen F. Austin, Angelo State, Texas Southern, Northwestern Oklahoma State 2019 Stats: Rogers was a menace on the defensive line this season, racking up 80 Tackles, eight sacks, 32 tackles for loss and one forced fumble. Notable: Rogers earned 12-6A First Team All-District honors as a senior and second-team as a junior. He also lettered in track and powerlifting. Why He Chose Tulsa: "I felt that family vibe. I feel that Coach (Jermial) Ashley could help take my game to the next level. Also, I could get a good education and the class size isn’t really big, it’s just a perfect fit for me. The campus is beautiful, and the football facilities are nice." - Everitt Rogers Playing Style: "I have good strength at the point of attack. And I have quick hands to get the offensive lineman’s hands off of me.." - Everitt Rogers Scouting Report: "Everitt has a great first step. He is great with his hands and just moves people out of his way to go hunt. He’s got a nose for the football. Great pass rusher with a high motor." – Tulsa head coach Philip Montgomery

• KAYLON WASHINGTON - CORNERBACK

Offers: Tulsa 2019 Stats: Washington recorded five interceptions as a senior and averaged seven tackles per game. Notable: Washington played receiver his junior season and moved to cornerback as a senior. He was a first-team all-district selection his senior season. Why He Chose Tulsa: "The culture of the team, and I felt comfortable with the coaches. The facilities are amazing. I loved it all." - Kaylon Washington Playing Style: "Man to man, press and ball hawk for sure." - Kaylon Washington Scouting Report: "Kaylon is a long, athletic, very aggressive corner with great coverage skills. Can flip his hips and put his hands on you. He’ll be a big time playmaker." – Tulsa head coach Philip Montgomery

• DAMARCO WILLIAMS - CORNERBACK

Offers: Tulsa Notable: Williams played safety, cornerback, nickel, end and outside linebacker during his prep career. He was recruited by Tulsa as a cornerback. Why He Chose Tulsa: "It was a bunch of things that got me to commit to Tulsa. The main reason was because I would be able to play football on the next level and expand my schooling. No one in my family really went to to college." - Damarco Williams Playing Style: "I’m versatile. I say this because I can play anything on the field if needed. Last year, I played free safety and corner. This year, I’m playing 'Boom' safety, which is like an outside linebacker but still roll to the free safety position in different formations. I’m long and have good awareness." - Damarco Williams Scouting Report: "Damarco is another long, athletic, physical corner who can play a number of spots. He does a great job fitting the run, but big time cover skills." – Tulsa head coach Philip Montgomery

• RICO WINDHAM - NICKEL SAFETY

Offers: Tulsa, Abilene Christian, East Central, NSU, NWOSU, SWOSU, Central Oklahoma 2019 Stats: As a senior, Windham collected 41 tackles, three interceptions, five pass breakups and one forced fumble. On offense, he had 521 receiving yards and five touchdowns. Windham also returned a punt for an 80-yard score. Notable: Windham helped Carl Albert to four straight state championships in his high school career. Listed at No. 27 in The Oklahoman's Super 30, and No. 23 in the Sooner State Rankings on Rivals. Why He Chose Tulsa: "What made me commit to TU was because I’ve always been a fan and talked about playing college football at the next level, and I feel like TU believed that I can do that immediately. Overall, I feel like I can come to TU and have an impact on the program, and it’s also not too far from home. So, it’s a fit. The coaches are great. They treated me like family from the beginning. The TU campus and football facilities are definitely some of the top facilities in the country, no doubt." - Rico Windham Playing Style: "My strength at my position is being able to be around the ball, whether it’s on the ground or in the air. What I do best is play good man-to-man coverage." - Rico Windham Scouting Report: "Every year there are a few players that really catch our attention and Windham is one of those guys in this class. Size? Check. Length? Check. Instincts? Check. The only thing you can knock Windham on is he may not, and it's debateable, have the top end speed of some other corners but Windham is a difference maker from an elite program." – Josh McCuistion of Sooner Scoop

