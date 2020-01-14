Tulsa welcomed its mid-year transfers and enrollees this week, as just three weeks remain in the 2020 recruiting cycle. Four of the Hurricane's 18 early signees started classes on Monday at TU, along with three Division-1 transfers.

As we reported in November, Texas A&M running back Deneric Prince made an official visit to Tulsa on the weekend of November 8 and committed to the Hurricane later that month. In December, his teammate -- linebacker Brian Johnson -- visited Tulsa and also committed.

"It felt like a family culture [at Tulsa]," Johnson told Inside Tulsa Sports last month. "That's something I want to be a part of."

Johnson and Prince were also teammates at Manvel High near Houston, the same school that produced TU receiver Keylon Stokes and 2020 TU signee Jalen Paxton. Johnson and Prince didn't necessarily plan to both transfer to the same school.

"It just worked out like that," Johnson explained.

Oklahoma State tight end Grayson Boomer was less of a surprise when he committed to Tulsa on December 29. Once he joined the transfer portal, many expected the brother of TU quarterback Seth Boomer to join the Golden Hurricane.

All three D-1 transfers are currently expected to sit out the 2020 season under NCAA transfer rules; however, it is possible that one or more will apply for a waiver to become immediately eligible.

Early signees that have joined these D-1 transfers at Tulsa this semester include NEO defensive end Bryce Alonso, Decatur (TX) quarterback Roman Fuller, Tyler JC tight end Jacob Kainer and Jones County CC offensive lineman James Middleton.

In case you've missed our profiles of these new additions over the past several months, below is another look at the D-1 transfers and early signees that joined TU football at mid-term.