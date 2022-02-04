2022 Tulsa Football Signees

Below is a look at the prospects signed by Tulsa Football during both the early December signing period and the regular signing period on February 2. National Signing Day is often full of surprises, but TU's was fairly drama free.

For a look back at all the info leading up to National Signing Day, check out our Tulsa Football Signing Day Primer and our Live NSD Update thread. Stay tuned for our full Tulsa Football Recruiting Recap coming soon, as well as a look at the D-1 transfers and junior college prospects TU is still pursuing, as the Hurricane has approximately seven more spots to fill.