Tulsa hosted three official visitors and one unofficial visitor this past weekend, leading to two new commitments, as the regular signing period nears on February 2. There will be plenty of names to keep an eye on, as TU has several other offers out to uncommitted prospects.

A week ago, Tulsa earned a commitment from Flower Mound (TX) Marcus tight end Connor Vaughn. The 6-foot-5 and 220-pounder visited TU over the weekend of January 21, along with six prospects that had signed with the Hurricane in the early December signing period.

As a senior at Marcus, Vaughn had 28 receptions for 438 yards and three touchdowns, earning unanimous first-team all-district 6-6A. Over his high school career, he totaled 70 receptions for 998 yards and 12 touchdowns.

Tulsa had only three official visitors on campus this past weekend, and two committed on Sunday afternoon: Beggs (OK) cornerback Kyron Grayson and Clute (TX) Brazoswood DE Vontroy Malone.

“I really loved the environment, and the players were cool and funny,” Malone described. “It seemed like the right fit.

“I think the campus was really cool and had a very chill atmosphere. The football facilities were really nice -- can’t wait to get to work in there.”

As a senior, Malone amassed 58 tackles, 10 sacks, 11 tackles for loss and nine QB hurries.

“I’m very long and fast, so I can come off the edge with a speed rush,” Malone explained. “I get to the quarterback.”

Grayson is also a defensive playmaker. He led the Beggs defense with 14 pass breakups and eight interceptions. The 6-foot-2 and 175-pounder also had 30 tackles and scored three touchdowns.

Also on an official visit to TU last weekend was Sekai Asoau-Afoa from the College of San Mateo. He is yet to make his college choice and also holds offers from Hawaii, UAB, UTEP and others.

Asoau, a 6-foot-5 and 255-pound defensive end, played linebacker as a true freshman in 2019 at Central Washington, collecting 12 tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss and two QB hurries in 10 games. He transferred to Dixie State, but their 2020 season was canceled due to Covid.