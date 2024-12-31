2024 Year in Review: Tulsa Football Recruiting

Throughout the past year, Tulsa wrapped-up an impressive 2024 recruiting class in February and then began the 2025 recruiting cycle, which was interrupted with a coaching change.
Still, TU signed 14 high school prospects in the early December signing period – in the midst of a coaching search – and the new coaching staff had a flurry of transfer portal activity near year’s end.
Starting off strong in 2024
One thing former Tulsa head coach Kevin Wilson certainly did well was bring in quality talent from the high school ranks. In February of 2024, Wilson added to an already impressive recruiting class. He topped it off with the additions of Trotwood (OH) Madison QB Tim Carpenter, Richardson (TX) Pearce TE Jewlyen Roberts and Tulsa (OK) Union SAF Issac Covington.
Carpenter, a 3-star prospect that was previously committed to Indiana, chose TU after an official visit in January. Roberts committed to Tulsa on February 6, choosing the Hurricane over offers from Arizona State, Washington State, Texas Tech, Pitt, SMU, Memphis, UTSA, North Texas and others.
Covington signed with TU over offers from New Mexico State, Army, Air Force and others. He was the District Defensive MVP after collecting 75 tackles and 2 interceptions as a senior.
Overall, the Hurricane signed 27 high school prospects in the 2024 class, including 21 that had Power Five offers. Seven of those were from Oklahoma, while 17 hailed from Texas. With junior college and D-1 transfers, TU added 38 new players in all.
Post-season coaching change affects 2025 class
TU experienced an in-season coaching change when Kevin Wilson was fired on November 24, 2024, following a season where Tulsa's defense was notably weak. Ryan Switzer, the wide receivers coach and recruiting coordinator, was named interim head coach for the final game. This change led to some instability with recruiting, as commitments dropped from 16 to 12 in the 2025 class, with two players decommitting shortly after Wilson's firing.
TU lost the majority of its highest-rated commitments, including 3-star QB Eli Morcos, 3-star WR Jaquise Martin and DB Draden Fullbright.
Early December signing period
Despite being in the midst of a coaching search at the time, Tulsa football still signed 14 student-athletes on the first day of the early signing period on December 4. All of the signatures came from high-school prospects that had already committed to the Golden Hurricane.
Half of Tulsa's 14 signees held at least 10 scholarship offers. Ten of Tulsa’s signees had competing AAC offers, and five of them had offers from power conferences. TU beat out Baylor, Cal, Colorado, UCF, SMU, Washington State, Kansas State, Oklahoma State and TCU for several prospects.
Tulsa receivers coach and recruiting coordinator Ryan Switzer led the charge to keep the majority of TU’s 2025 recruiting class intact after Kevin Wilson was relieved of his duties as head coach.
Transfer Portal recruiting
The transition to a new head coach, Tre Lamb, led to over 30 players from the previous roster entering the transfer portal. This turnover reflects a significant restructuring of the team, with the new staff quickly filling gaps through the portal.
In the month of December, the new TU coaching staff offered over 50 players in the transfer portal and came up with numerous commitments. There appears to be a significant focus on bringing back local talent to Tulsa.
Tulsa's most recent signee was a familiar name -- running back Sevion Morrison -- on Christmas Day. The Kansas transfer was a 4-star prospect out of Tulsa Edison High School in the 2020 class. He originally signed with Nebraska before transferring to KU.
Tulsa added two players on Christmas Eve as well, signing North Carolina State offensive line transfer Sean Hill (6-3, 315) and Louisiana Tech defensive end transfer J'Dan Burnett (6-1, 254).
TU signed several other quality players as well, including Pitt defensive lineman Nahki Johnson, who played in 11 games this past season, recording 14 tackles (two solo), a tackle for loss and a pass breakup.
On December 22, Tulsa picked up a pair of signatures from defensive back transfers. First was Charlotte cornerback Anthony Romphf, who played two seasons at Western Michigan and one season at Purdue. The Hurricane's other DB addition came from another local product, Utah State transfer JD Drew. The 5-foot-11 and 170-pound corner played his high school ball at Booker T. Washington in Tulsa.
Tulsa's first two signees from the transfer portal were Oklahoma OL transfer Evan McClure and Texas A&M receiver transfer Micah Tease, as the Hurricane began a trend of bringing home local talent. McClure walked-on at Oklahoma this season after a great high school career at Bixby, and Tease was a 4-star prospect at Booker T. Washington in the 2023 class.