2024 Year in Review: Tulsa Football Recruiting

Denton Guyer TE Jackson Shockley signed with Tulsa in December. (Photo by Courtesy of Jackson Shockley)

Throughout the past year, Tulsa wrapped-up an impressive 2024 recruiting class in February and then began the 2025 recruiting cycle, which was interrupted with a coaching change. Still, TU signed 14 high school prospects in the early December signing period – in the midst of a coaching search – and the new coaching staff had a flurry of transfer portal activity near year’s end.

Advertisement

Starting off strong in 2024

One thing former Tulsa head coach Kevin Wilson certainly did well was bring in quality talent from the high school ranks. In February of 2024, Wilson added to an already impressive recruiting class. He topped it off with the additions of Trotwood (OH) Madison QB Tim Carpenter, Richardson (TX) Pearce TE Jewlyen Roberts and Tulsa (OK) Union SAF Issac Covington. Carpenter, a 3-star prospect that was previously committed to Indiana, chose TU after an official visit in January. Roberts committed to Tulsa on February 6, choosing the Hurricane over offers from Arizona State, Washington State, Texas Tech, Pitt, SMU, Memphis, UTSA, North Texas and others. Covington signed with TU over offers from New Mexico State, Army, Air Force and others. He was the District Defensive MVP after collecting 75 tackles and 2 interceptions as a senior. Overall, the Hurricane signed 27 high school prospects in the 2024 class, including 21 that had Power Five offers. Seven of those were from Oklahoma, while 17 hailed from Texas. With junior college and D-1 transfers, TU added 38 new players in all.

Post-season coaching change affects 2025 class

TU experienced an in-season coaching change when Kevin Wilson was fired on November 24, 2024, following a season where Tulsa's defense was notably weak. Ryan Switzer, the wide receivers coach and recruiting coordinator, was named interim head coach for the final game. This change led to some instability with recruiting, as commitments dropped from 16 to 12 in the 2025 class, with two players decommitting shortly after Wilson's firing. TU lost the majority of its highest-rated commitments, including 3-star QB Eli Morcos, 3-star WR Jaquise Martin and DB Draden Fullbright.

Early December signing period

Despite being in the midst of a coaching search at the time, Tulsa football still signed 14 student-athletes on the first day of the early signing period on December 4. All of the signatures came from high-school prospects that had already committed to the Golden Hurricane. Half of Tulsa's 14 signees held at least 10 scholarship offers. Ten of Tulsa’s signees had competing AAC offers, and five of them had offers from power conferences. TU beat out Baylor, Cal, Colorado, UCF, SMU, Washington State, Kansas State, Oklahoma State and TCU for several prospects. Tulsa receivers coach and recruiting coordinator Ryan Switzer led the charge to keep the majority of TU’s 2025 recruiting class intact after Kevin Wilson was relieved of his duties as head coach.

Transfer Portal recruiting