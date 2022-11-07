6-foot-9 center Matt Reed of Lewisville (TX) iSchool Academy committed to Tulsa on Monday after recently re-opening his recruiting process. Reed made an official visit to Tulsa from August 25 to 27, but committed to Richmond the next week.

The 3-star prospect had a change of heart and opened up his recruitment on November 2, allowing Tulsa to get back in the picture.

“The relationship I’ve been able to build with Coach (Eric) Konkol was just too great to pass up on,” he told Inside Tulsa Sports. “I also believe there is opportunity to earn meaningful minutes early on and be a great addition to the program.

“I’m fired up for it.”

Reed had a top four of Northern Iowa, Richmond, Tulsa and Colorado State. He eventually cut UNI from that list and planned to visit Colorado State, however, that visit fell through. He then narrowed his list to Richmond and Tulsa.

In August, Reed mentioned he was looking for a program that would help him develop and realize his goal of becoming a professional basketball player.

After his official visit to Tulsa, Reed listed plenty of positives about the Golden Hurricane program.

“The visit was great,” Reed explained. “They exceeded my expectations and gave me a lot to think about. I really liked it over there.

“The campus was nice. I like that smaller campus feel, so you can get to where you need to go without having to walk too far. The basketball facilities were cool. They’re redesigning the court, and it looks great. I love what Coach Konkol and the President (Brad Carson) are doing with the place.”

As a junior last season, Reed averaged 17.2 points, 8.8 rebounds and 2.1 assists.

“I can shoot the three at a high percentage past the college line,” he said of his strengths. “I’m a threat in pick-and-pop scenarios, and I have great footwork to go along with touch around the basket and high post.”

Reed is now focused on his senior season of basketball.

"I want to prepare myself as best I can for college as well as dominate the game offensively," he said. "One of my goals for this season is to be a big part of, hopefully, a national top-25 team."

Reed is ranked nationally as the No. 21 center in the 2023 class by Rivals.com. He also held offers from Missouri, TCU, Georgetown, Wyoming, Oral Roberts and several others.

Reed joins Lebanon (TN) wing Jarred Hall and Pearl River CC forward Carlous Williams in the Hurricane’s 2023 recruiting class.