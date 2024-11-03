Advertisement

Tulsa hands out several new football offers in 2026 class

Tulsa Football has hit the recruiting trail hard over the past month.

 • Chris Harmon
Tulsa stumbles at Temple

A poor start led to a poor performance overall for Tulsa in a 20-10 loss at Temple on Saturday.

 • AP
Tulsa needs to show major improvement against Temple

There are usually games in a season where a team can't afford to lose. Tulsa's game against Temple is one of them.

 • Larry Lewis
Martin impressed with Tulsa during official visit

3-star prospect Jaquise Martin, who committed to Tulsa in July, thoroughly enjoyed his official visit to TU this month.

 • Chris Harmon
Big OL enjoys official visit to Tulsa

6-7 and 300-pound OL Maddox Huber picked up an offer from Tulsa in August and recently took an official visit to TU.

 • Chris Harmon

Published Nov 3, 2024
Tulsa blasted by UAB 59-21 on the road
AP
Associated Press
Tulsa
2025Commitment List
Updated:
