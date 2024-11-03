Tulsa blasted by UAB 59-21 on the road

in other news
Tulsa hands out several new football offers in 2026 class
Tulsa Football has hit the recruiting trail hard over the past month.
Tulsa stumbles at Temple
A poor start led to a poor performance overall for Tulsa in a 20-10 loss at Temple on Saturday.
Tulsa needs to show major improvement against Temple
There are usually games in a season where a team can't afford to lose. Tulsa's game against Temple is one of them.
Martin impressed with Tulsa during official visit
3-star prospect Jaquise Martin, who committed to Tulsa in July, thoroughly enjoyed his official visit to TU this month.
Big OL enjoys official visit to Tulsa
6-7 and 300-pound OL Maddox Huber picked up an offer from Tulsa in August and recently took an official visit to TU.
