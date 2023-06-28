Kevin Wilson’s coaching staff continued its strong 2024 recruiting with a commitment from Texarkana (TX) Texas High receiver Tamarcus Gray. The 6-foot-3 wideout, who goes by TJ, chose TU over numerous other offers.

The 3-star prospect took an official visit to Tulsa on June 16, and the experience sealed the deal.

“I loved it,” he told Inside Tulsa Sports. “The coaches were really cool.”

Gray said he was looking for “good coaches that can develop a wide receiver, and a good education.”

New WR coach Ryan Switzer was Gray’s lead recruiter for Tulsa, helping the Hurricane beat out scholarship offers from Colorado, Georgia Tech, Boston College, Texas Tech, Pitt, Indiana, Toledo, North Texas, UTSA, Louisiana Tech and others.

As a junior last season, Gray collected 37 receptions for 731 yards and 7 touchdowns, with an average of 19.8 yards per catch.

“Be physical, get open and make plays,” Gray said of his strengths on the field.