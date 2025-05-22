A closer look at Tulsa QB commit Kyden Barker

A former Nebraska and Miami running back recently signed with Tulsa shortly after entering the transfer portal.
Tulsa continues to have players enter the transfer portal while the Hurricane is also signing portal players.
Tulsa WR Corey Smith showed promise as a true freshman last season, but recently entered the transfer portal.
Tulsa added another talented player to its roster when 6-5 wing Ade Popoola committed to the Hurricane on Sunday.
Tulsa added another player from the transfer portal on Friday when Troy transfer Myles Rigsby chose the Hurricane.
A former Nebraska and Miami running back recently signed with Tulsa shortly after entering the transfer portal.
Tulsa continues to have players enter the transfer portal while the Hurricane is also signing portal players.
Tulsa WR Corey Smith showed promise as a true freshman last season, but recently entered the transfer portal.