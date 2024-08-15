AAC Announces Football Schedule Model For 2025 Season
IRVING, Texas – The American Athletic Conference has announced the scheduling model for conference games that will be in place for the 2025 football season.
The scheduling model was approved by The American's athletic directors earlier this week.
The 2025 season will be The American's second in its current 14-team configuration. The schedule format calls for each team to play eight conference games, with four home games and four road contests for each team.
The scheduling format fulfills a number of objectives set by the conference. There are no matchups played at the same site from 2024 to 2025. Each team will play at least one road game in the Eastern and Central time zones, and each team will have played at least one road game in Texas in a two-year span.
The American will continue with a single-division format in 2025. The top two teams in the final regular-season standings will qualify for the American Athletic Conference Championship Game.
The full 2025 conference schedule will be announced in February.
2025 American Athletic Conference Football Schedule Format
Navy
Home: UAB, Florida Atlantic, Rice, South Florida
Away: Memphis, North Texas, Temple, Tulsa
UAB
Home: Army, Memphis, North Texas, South Florida
Away: Florida Atlantic, Navy, Rice Tulsa
Army
Home: Charlotte, North Texas, Temple, Tulsa
Away: UAB, East Carolina, UTSA, Tulane
Charlotte
Home: North Texas, Rice, Temple, UTSA
Away: Army, East Carolina, South Florida, Tulane
East Carolina
Home: Army, Charlotte, Memphis, Tulsa
Away: Florida Atlantic, Temple, UTSA, Tulane
Florida Atlantic
Home: UAB, East Carolina, Memphis, Tulsa
Away: Navy, Rice, South Florida, Tulane
Memphis
Home: Navy, South Florida, Tulane, Tulsa
Away: UAB, East Carolina, Florida Atlantic, Rice
North Texas
Home: Navy, South Florida, Temple, UTSA
Away: UAB, Army, Charlotte, Rice
Rice
Home: UAB, Florida Atlantic, Memphis, North Texas
Away: Charlotte, Navy, South Florida, UTSA
South Florida
Home: Charlotte, Florida Atlantic, Rice, UTSA
Away: UAB, Memphis, Navy, North Texas
Temple
Home: East Carolina, Navy, UTSA, Tulane
Away: Army, Charlotte, North Texas, Tulsa
UTSA
Home: Army, East Carolina, Rice, Tulane
Away: Charlotte, North Texas, South Florida, Temple
Tulane
Home: Army, Charlotte, East Carolina, Florida Atlantic
Away: Memphis, Temple, UTSA, Tulsa
Tulsa
Home: UAB, Navy, Temple, Tulane
Away: Army, East Carolina, Florida Atlantic, Memphis