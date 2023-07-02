6-foot-4 and 300-pound offensive lineman Josh Aisosa has had a busy summer, which included a stop in Tulsa in early June for a visit to the TU campus.

“I thought everything was great,” he told Inside Tulsa Sports. “The campus was nice, and the football facilities were great. The coaches were very open and welcoming, and they also kept it real with me. I think overall it was a great experience, and I’ll definitely be back again.”

Tulsa extended a scholarship offer to Aisosa on March 24. He also holds offers from Iowa State, UNLV, Navy, UTSA, North Texas, Army, Eastern Michigan, Texas State and others.

When it comes to picking a college, the 3-star prospect from Edmond (OK) Santa Fe says he is looking for “a good strength program, good academics, and good coaches that treat you like family and not an item.”

Aisosa helped Santa Fe average almost 200 yards rushing per game last season.

“My run blocking has gotten me to where I’m at now,” he described. “And recently, my pass protection has been getting better. But mostly power and technique have been my strengths.”